Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa

On this week's edition of Eco Africa, we bring you a host of environmentally friendly ideas for a greener planet!

First, we meet Bernard Kiwia, a serial inventor in Tanzania. He has started a workshop where other innovators can turn their ideas into reality. Then we see how installing waterless toilets in Kenyan slums can change lives.

After that we go to Niger where Sani Ayouba is pushing back against desertification by advocating for real behavioral change in the population. To do this he is letting kids bring the message home to their families.

In Europe we see how Athens is planting trees, adding fountains and using an historic aqueduct to cool down the hot city.

Back in Africa we go to the border between Ivory Coast and Ghana. There in a unique archipelago, the Iles Ehotiles National Park is full of rare species. The reserve's manager not only brings in money through tourism, but is trying to persuade locals of the value of nature conservation.

Finally, we learn why recycling plastic is so difficult since many products are bonded to other materials. But now an engineer has developed technology for separating and cleaning them.

Check out the show and let us know what you think at ecoafrica@dw.com.