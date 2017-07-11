WATCH LIVE: Germany's Olaf Scholz addresses leaders at World Economic Forum in Davos

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, with his remarks set to focus on the consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This year's WEF, which will conclude later on Thursday, is meeting around the theme "History at a Turning Point" due to the conflict.

Scholz, who is speaking in Davos for the first time as Germany's chancellor, is the only head of state from a G7 country to physically appear at this year's conference. He is also meeting with representatives of the business world on the sidelines in Davos.

What did Scholz say?

In his inaugural address as German chancellor, Scholz took aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.

"A major nuclear power is behaving as if it has the right to redraw borders," he said. "Putin wants a return to a world order in which strength dictates what is right, in which freedom, determination and sovereignty are not for everyone."

The chancellor added, "we cannot allow Putin to win this war."

Scholz, who had been criticized for his initial hesitancy towards sending weapons to Ukraine, noted that Germany has now undergone a major shift in its defense policy.

"For the first time, Germany is supplying weapons to a war zone, including heavy weapons," he said.

War dominates WEF talks in Davos

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the opening session. He expressed concern about a lack of unity among Western allies in their support.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told elites in Davos that his nation "badly" needs multiple-launch rocket systems to match and defeat Russian arms in the Donbas.

"Every day of someone sitting in Washington, Berlin, Paris and other capitals, and considering whether they should or should not do something, costs us lives and territories," Kuleba said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that he is "confident" the alliance will overcome Turkey's objections and admit Finland and Sweden. Both Nordic countries applied after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, breaking with a longstanding policy of military neutrality, while Turkey objects ostensibly as both countries have supported Kurdish groups opposed by Ankara.

In an address at Davos, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen described the Russian blockade on Ukraine that is preventing grain from reaching world markets as "shameful." The blockade has resulting in a global price hike and concerns about global food security.

This year's WEF, hosted in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos, is being attended by 50 heads of state and government along with 2,500 delegates from the worlds of business, civil society, academia and media.

