01/02/2025 January 2, 2025

Over Christmas and the year-end period, people meet with friends and family and feast on their favorite festive food. But what about the leftovers? South Africa wastes over 10 Megatons of food a year; yet over half the population of the country live below the poverty line and quarter experience food insecurity daily. Why is South Africa so wasteful? And what can everyone do to turn the tide?