 Washington restores status of EU mission to US | News | DW | 04.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Washington restores status of EU mission to US

The US has announced a reversal of last year's sudden downgrading of the European Union's diplomatic status. The EU delegation in Washington has been restored to member state from international organization.

Flags of the United States and European Union (picture alliance/chromorange/C. Ohde)

The US ambassador to the European Union announced on Monday that Washington's decision to demote the EU's embassy in Washington, D.C. would be ended "effective immediately."

Gordon Sondland said in a statement that the US Department of State "will again recognize the European Union's representation in Washington as equivalent to that of a bilateral mission in the Diplomatic Corps Order of Precedence." 

"The EU is a uniquely important organization, and one of America's most valuable partners in ensuring global security and prosperity," Sondland said.

The downgrading, which had not been announced, is believed to have been implemented in late October or early November.

It gave the EU a lower status for occasions such as invitations and seating at events — protocols that can have great significance in diplomatic affairs.

Read more: Trump administration downgrades EU mission to US

  • A container ship in Hamburg (Imago/Hoch Zwei Stock/Angerer)

    EU-US trade relationship

    More than a trillion euros in trade

    The European Union is the US' largest export market, accounting for about one-fifth of all US exports. Similarly, one-fifth of EU exports go to the United States. EU-US trade in goods and services was €1,069.3 billion in 2017. The EU imported €256.2 billion in goods from the US, and exported €375.8 billion.

  • Plant belonging to Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer in Leverkusen (Reuters)

    EU-US trade relationship

    EU trade surplus

    The main exports and imports between the EU and US fall into the categories of machinery and vehicles, chemicals and other manufactured goods. Combined, they accounted for 89 percent of EU exports and imports with the US in 2017. In all three categories, as well as food and drink, the EU had a trade surplus. The US had a trade surplus in raw materials and energy.

  • A new Porsche (picture-alliance/U. Baumgarten)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Cars, machinery top exports

    At €167 billion, machinery and vehicles were the largest EU export category to the US, accounting for 44.4 percent of goods exports. The €111.5 billion in machinery and transport equipment was the largest EU import from the US, accounting for 43.6 percent of imports.

  • Steel factory ArcelorMittal in Belgium (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Small part of trade pie

    At the end of May 2018, the Trump administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on EU steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum. Steel and aluminum exports to the United States were worth €3.58 billion in 2017.

  • An orange orchard in Florida (Shaun Dunphy / CC BY-SA 2.0)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Retaliatory tariffs

    In response, the European Union developed a list of products it may subject to retaliatory tariffs. These include typical American products like peanut butter, bourbon whiskey, Harley Davidson motorcycles, jeans and orange juice. The exports targeted by the EU are worth about €2.8 billion annually, according to EU officials.

  • Air Berlin, Lufthansa airplanes (picture-alliance/dpa)

    EU-US trade relationship

    Services include travel, education

    For services, the EU imports amounted to €219.3 billion and exports €218 billion. The top services were in professional and management services, intellectual property, travel and education. About a third of EU-US trade consists of intra-company transfers.

    Author: Chase Winter


US officials only confirmed the move after an EU official told DW in January that the ambassador had not been invited to certain events late last year.

After discovering the downgrade, EU diplomats in Washington reached out to the US State Department, which is responsible for diplomatic affairs, for clarification.

"They have told us that they forgot to notify us and that this is a decision they have taken because that is apparently what the chief of protocol thinks is the proper thing to do," the official said.

Washington's reversal of that decision comes as Stavros Lambrinidis, the EU's former human rights representative, takes up his post as the bloc's ambassador to the US.

kw/amp (AP, dpa) 

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Trump administration downgrades EU mission to US

The Trump administration has downgraded the diplomatic status of the European Union's delegation to the United States, an EU official has confirmed to DW. The demotion happened at the end of last year without notice. (08.01.2019)  

EU-US trade relationship

The European Union and the United States are each other's largest export markets. Here's a look at what the two regions export and import — and which industries could be affected in a trade war. (13.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Immediate Change to the EU Delegation to the United States’ Protocol Status

Immediate Change to the EU Delegation to the United States’ Protocol Status

Related content

Vietnam Treffen Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un in Hanoi

Opinion: Time for Donald Trump to deliver on North Korea 26.02.2019

Before his second summit with Kim Jong Un, Donald Trump has already hailed what he calls historic achievements towards North Korean denuclearization. Still, there appears to be path for real success, says Michael Knigge.

Ägypten Gipfel EU und Arabische Liga in Sharm El Sheikh Merkel und al-Sisi

Opinion: EU and Arab League still searching for common ground 25.02.2019

You can't call the relationship between the European Union and the Arab League a true partnership at present. Their differences are too great and their interests too diverse, says DW's Bernd Riegert in Sharm el-Sheikh.

55. Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz - Yang Jiechi

Sieren's China: Time for the EU to change its global mindset 25.02.2019

The recent Munich Security Conference showed that the old world order is crumbling. It is time for the European Union to identify its interests and finally become independent, says DW's Frank Sieren.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 