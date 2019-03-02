Washington restores status of EU mission to US

The US ambassador to the European Union announced on Monday that Washington's decision to demote the EU's embassy in Washington, D.C. would be ended "effective immediately."

Gordon Sondland said in a statement that the US Department of State "will again recognize the European Union's representation in Washington as equivalent to that of a bilateral mission in the Diplomatic Corps Order of Precedence."

"The EU is a uniquely important organization, and one of America's most valuable partners in ensuring global security and prosperity," Sondland said.

The downgrading, which had not been announced, is believed to have been implemented in late October or early November.

It gave the EU a lower status for occasions such as invitations and seating at events — protocols that can have great significance in diplomatic affairs.

EU-US trade relationship More than a trillion euros in trade The European Union is the US' largest export market, accounting for about one-fifth of all US exports. Similarly, one-fifth of EU exports go to the United States. EU-US trade in goods and services was €1,069.3 billion in 2017. The EU imported €256.2 billion in goods from the US, and exported €375.8 billion.

EU-US trade relationship EU trade surplus The main exports and imports between the EU and US fall into the categories of machinery and vehicles, chemicals and other manufactured goods. Combined, they accounted for 89 percent of EU exports and imports with the US in 2017. In all three categories, as well as food and drink, the EU had a trade surplus. The US had a trade surplus in raw materials and energy.

EU-US trade relationship Cars, machinery top exports At €167 billion, machinery and vehicles were the largest EU export category to the US, accounting for 44.4 percent of goods exports. The €111.5 billion in machinery and transport equipment was the largest EU import from the US, accounting for 43.6 percent of imports.

EU-US trade relationship Small part of trade pie At the end of May 2018, the Trump administration imposed a 25 percent tariff on EU steel and 10 percent tariff on aluminum. Steel and aluminum exports to the United States were worth €3.58 billion in 2017.

EU-US trade relationship Retaliatory tariffs In response, the European Union developed a list of products it may subject to retaliatory tariffs. These include typical American products like peanut butter, bourbon whiskey, Harley Davidson motorcycles, jeans and orange juice. The exports targeted by the EU are worth about €2.8 billion annually, according to EU officials.

EU-US trade relationship Services include travel, education For services, the EU imports amounted to €219.3 billion and exports €218 billion. The top services were in professional and management services, intellectual property, travel and education. About a third of EU-US trade consists of intra-company transfers. Author: Chase Winter



US officials only confirmed the move after an EU official told DW in January that the ambassador had not been invited to certain events late last year.

After discovering the downgrade, EU diplomats in Washington reached out to the US State Department, which is responsible for diplomatic affairs, for clarification.

"They have told us that they forgot to notify us and that this is a decision they have taken because that is apparently what the chief of protocol thinks is the proper thing to do," the official said.

Washington's reversal of that decision comes as Stavros Lambrinidis, the EU's former human rights representative, takes up his post as the bloc's ambassador to the US.

kw/amp (AP, dpa)

