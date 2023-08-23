Wagner chief Prigozhin allegedly on board crashed jet

A private jet crash in Russia kills 10, and mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on passenger list, authorities say.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the mercenary Wagner Group, was on the passenger list of a business jet that crashed in Russia on Wednesday, according to Russian aviation authorities.

All 10 people on board were killed in the crash.

It was not immediately clear if Prigozhin was indeed on the plane at the time. Unconfirmed reports said the jet belonged to the Wagner chief.

"An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin," said Rosaviatsia, the Russian civil aviation authority.

The jet was reportedly en route from St. Petersburg to Moscow when it crashed in Tver, a region over 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of the Russian capital.

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

There have been many questions about his whereabouts since he led his mercenary soldiers on a short-lived mutiny against Moscow on June 23.

A video, allegedly of Prigozhin, was released just two days ago on Telegram and appeared to show him in Africa. It would be his first video since the abandoned mutiny.

Wagner forces were involved in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, having played a key role in the battle for Bakhmut. However, disputes between the mercenary group and the official Russian army built up until Prigozhin decided to pull his troops out of Ukraine and march on Moscow, taking the key city of Rostov-on-Don in the process.

Prior to that, Prigozhin had been a key ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin, having once served as his private caterer. He used his position to launch numerous businesses, including the Wagner Group.

This a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

ab/sms (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)