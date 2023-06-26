  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
PoliticsRussian Federation

Vladimir Putin: Wagner mutiny in Russia 'doomed to fail'

4 minutes ago

Russia's president thanked soldiers of the Wagner Group for turning back from their march to Moscow, but added that anyone who tried to stir the pot in Russia was "doomed to fail."

https://p.dw.com/p/4T5wu
Vladimir Putin delivers a short address, thanks citizens and soldiers of the Wagner group for their patriotism and avoiding more bloodshed
Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivered a brief addess to the nation, saying everything under his watch was to avoid more bloodshedImage: Uncredited/Russian Presidential Press Service/AP/dpa/picture alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked commanders and soldiers from the Wagner Group private military company during an address to the nation Monday.

He thanked Russians for their "endurance, unity and patriotism," adding that most of Wagner's forces were "patriots."

However, he warned that any attempt of blackmail or unrest in Russia was "doomed to fail."

"From the start of the events, on my order steps were taken to avoid large-scale bloodshed," the Russian leader said.

"It was precisely this fratricide that Russia's enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors," Putin said. The Russian leader has often falsely labeled the Ukrainian government of being overrun by Nazis, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy being Jewish.    

They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other," Putin added in his address.

Russia's Putin under pressure after failed revolt

Wagner troops can return to their families or go to Belarus

Putin gave the Wagner forces involved in the push towards Moscow late last week the options of joining the military, relocating to Belarus, or simply returning to their families.

"I thank those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner group who did not go to the fratricidal war, they stopped at the line," Putin said.

"You will be able to conclude a contract with the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense, return to your families or go to Belarus. I will keep my word," he said.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was also expected to make a statement later on Monday, a source close to him said, in which he would "answer everything, very soon."

Putin's address to the nation was brief, as he went into a meeting with defense and security officials following the speech.

US reached out to Russia during rebellion

Putin's speech came after Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin released an audio message earlier Monday to explain why his forces launched a mutiny against Russia's leadership.

Even though the US has declined to comment on Prigozhin's motivation for the brief rebellion, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said they were in touch with Russian officials.

Biden says West was not involved in Wagner revolt

"Instability in Russia is something that we take seriously and we certainly had lots of questions over the course of the weekend," he said.

"We did have and were able to have in real time — through diplomatic channels — conversations with Russian officials about our concerns," Kirby said.

UAE declares support for 'actions of the Russian leadership'

Separately and relatedly, the United Arab Emirates was keen on an assessment of the situation in Russia, the Kremlin said.

"Having received comprehensive information, the Emirati leader declared full support for the actions of the Russian leadership," the Kremlin said.

rm, rs/rc (AFP, AP) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A screengrab from a video released by Moscow showing Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspecting Russian troops
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia's Shoigu makes appearance in video

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mahad Astur Kahin, a shepherd in Ethiopia

How climate change is intensifying drought

How climate change is intensifying drought

Climate13 hours ago04:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men huddled on beds in a warehouse

Greece boat tragedy exposes Pakistan's migration problem

Greece boat tragedy exposes Pakistan's migration problem

Society6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Björn Höcke, Tino Chrupalla and other AfD supporters clapping and cheering Robert Sesselmann (who stands in the middle, looking thoughtful)

Germany: Far-right AfD victory prompts political earthquake

Germany: Far-right AfD victory prompts political earthquake

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A German soldier seen in an armored vehicle during a military exercise at the Pabrade training ground in Lithuania.

Aggressive neighbors? NATO exercise underway in Lithuania

Aggressive neighbors? NATO exercise underway in Lithuania

Politics10 hours ago02:38 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A Muslim lady in a white robe shields her eyes from the sun outside the Grand Mosque in Mecca

Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Religion7 hours ago8 images
More from Middle East

Latin America

A surfer rides a wave at the Pororoca Surf Festival

Surf's up on the Amazon

Surf's up on the Amazon

LifestyleJune 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage