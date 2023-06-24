  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia's Putin under pressure after failed revolt

Matthew Mannion
45 minutes ago

The Wagner group's short-lived revolt has left Moscow seeking to restore calm and reassert President Putin's authority. Many questions remain about how the dramatic events will inform his next steps, and what they could mean for the war in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4T5yt
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An image of Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin speaks from the city of Rostov-on-Don on Saturday June 24, as his forces seized control from the Russian military

Wagner Group's Prigozhin releases 1st message since mutiny

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mahad Astur Kahin, a shepherd in Ethiopia

How climate change is intensifying drought

How climate change is intensifying drought

Climate13 hours ago04:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Men huddled on beds in a warehouse

Greece boat tragedy exposes Pakistan's migration problem

Greece boat tragedy exposes Pakistan's migration problem

Society6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Björn Höcke, Tino Chrupalla and other AfD supporters clapping and cheering Robert Sesselmann (who stands in the middle, looking thoughtful)

Germany: Far-right AfD victory prompts political earthquake

Germany: Far-right AfD victory prompts political earthquake

Politics6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A German soldier seen in an armored vehicle during a military exercise at the Pabrade training ground in Lithuania.

Aggressive neighbors? NATO exercise underway in Lithuania

Aggressive neighbors? NATO exercise underway in Lithuania

Politics9 hours ago02:38 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A Muslim lady in a white robe shields her eyes from the sun outside the Grand Mosque in Mecca

Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia

Religion6 hours ago8 images
More from Middle East

Latin America

A surfer rides a wave at the Pororoca Surf Festival

Surf's up on the Amazon

Surf's up on the Amazon

LifestyleJune 24, 20237 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage