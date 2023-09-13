PoliticsRussian Federation
Vladimir Putin accepts Kim's invitation to visit North Korea
September 14, 2023
Advertisement
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea, Pyongyang's state-run KCNA news agency said on Thursday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended the invitation to Putin after attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
"Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship," KCNA said.
More to follow...
zc/rt (AFP, Reuters)