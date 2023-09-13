Vladimir Putin accepts Kim's invitation to visit North Korea

Kim Jong Un invited the Russian president to North Korea after pledging his "full support" for Moscow during talks between the two leaders. The US warned this could mean weapons for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea, Pyongyang's state-run KCNA news agency said on Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended the invitation to Putin after attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship," KCNA said.

