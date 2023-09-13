  1. Skip to content
Vladimir Putin accepts Kim's invitation to visit North Korea

September 14, 2023

Kim Jong Un invited the Russian president to North Korea after pledging his "full support" for Moscow during talks between the two leaders. The US warned this could mean weapons for Russia's war in Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un shaking hands with Vladimir Putin
The two leaders reportedly vowed to strengthen ties between North Korea and RussiaImage: Mikhail Metzel/Russian President Press Office/dpa/picture alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit North Korea, Pyongyang's state-run KCNA news agency said on Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended the invitation to Putin after attending the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

"Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his will to invariably carry forward the history and tradition of the Russia-DPRK friendship," KCNA said.

More to follow...

zc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Russland | Treffen Kim Jong Un und Wladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin toasts to 'strengthening of cooperation' with Korea

Vladimir Putin toasts to 'strengthening of cooperation' with Korea

The meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin was a show of mutual admiration. As the two leaders are each becoming increasingly isolated on the global stage, they are keen to show their support for each other.
PoliticsSeptember 13, 202301:59 min
