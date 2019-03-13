Vienna remains the world's most liveable city

Vienna thus leads the ranking for the tenth year in succession. Mercer praises, among other things, the quality of public transport and the wide range of cultural and leisure activities on offer.

Zurich ranks second; Munich shares third place with Vancouver in Canada and Auckland in New Zealand. Düsseldorf ranks sixth, followed by Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Geneva and Basel.

For its ranking, Mercer examines the quality of life in 231 major cities around the world. It takes into account 39 criteria, including health care, transport, air pollution, safety and political stability. The study is aimed at governments and companies that send employees abroad.

The Iraqi capital Baghdad (ranked 231), the capital of the Central African Republic, Bangui (230), the Yemeni capital Sanaa (229) ranked last. The reasons include political instability, poverty and the climate.

is/ks (AFP)