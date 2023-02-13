Vienna Opera Ball: What to see in Vienna
The Vienna Opera Ball will take place on February 16, 2023 — a glamorous event that is known far beyond the borders of Austria. Here are some highlights and insider tips for making the best out of a visit to Vienna.
An incredible venue: The Staatsoper
When the Vienna Opera Ball takes place, the State Opera is transformed into the most famous ballroom in the world, hosting over 5,000 guests. The event is broadcast nationally and internationally on TV and reaches an audience of millions. But a visit is also worthwhile on other days. The opera opened in 1869 and still offers a diverse program of opera and ballet performances.
Top historical site to visit: Schönbrunn Palace
Schönbrunn Palace is one of the most-visited sights in the country; no visit to Vienna would be complete without a trip to see it. The former summer residence of the Habsburg royal dynasty, the palace and its large park were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1996. Inside the grounds is the Schönbrunn Zoo, which was founded in 1752, making it Europe's oldest zoo.
A church not to miss: St. Stephen's Cathedral
St. Stephen's Cathedral, which the Viennese affectionately call "Steffl," is one of Vienna's landmarks and the city's most-visited sight. Construction began in the 12th century, but its highlight, the south tower, was not built until 74 years later in 1359. Those who are not prone to claustrophobia could brave the thin staircase up to the tower room for stunning views of the Austrian capital.
A glimpse at royal life: The Hofburg Palace complex
For centuries, this impressive Renaissance building complex was the home of the imperial family, the Habsburgs. Today, the complex has a variety of uses — it's the official residence of the Austrian President and also houses the Austrian National Library, various museums and the Hofburg Chapel. Our tip: Take a guided tour of the Spanish Riding School to meet its stars: the Lipizzan stallions.
Best green space: The Volksgarten
The park, which is open to the public and free of charge, is perfect for resting tired legs while exploring the city. It is easy to find, since it's located right next to the Hofburg palace complex. Don't miss the rose garden, which is home to more than 3,000 rose bushes of over 200 varieties. It's so romantic that it's often used as the backdrop for wedding photos.
More than just a park: The Prater
Formerly an imperial hunting ground, the Prater park is iconic in Vienna. One of its main attractions is the Wurstelprater amusement park. We recommend taking a spin on the famous Giant Ferris Wheel. Towering at 65 meters (213 feet), it was built in 1897 to celebrate Emperor Franz Joseph's 50th year on the throne. It also offers a grew view of the Danube river.
Coffeehouse culture: Franziskanerplatz
Vienna is famous for its coffeehouses, with some tracing their roots back to the 19th century when they were frequented by Freud and Trotsky. Instead of going to popular ones like the upscale Café Sacher, seek out smaller cafes to avoid crowds of tourists, such as "Kleines Café" on Franziskanerplatz. Wherever you go, don't forget to try a piece of Sacher-Torte chocolate cake, a Viennese staple.
Unique excursion: Danube Island
Danube island lies between the Danube river and an excavated canal; it is easily reachable from central Vienna via subway. The 21-kilometer (13 miles) island is a popular destination for outdoor activities like biking and picnicking. In the summer, you will find many people enjoying the sandy beach and swimming areas, as well as one of the world's largest floating trampolines.
Where to eat: The Naschmarkt
Take a culinary trip around the world while staying smack in the center of Vienna. In the Naschmarkt, which in Englisch means the "nibble market," some 120 market stalls and restaurants offer a selection of dishes from around the globe, ranging from Wiener Schnitzel to Vietnamese soups. Don't miss the Saturday flea market, which offers plenty of opportunities to hunt for unique treasures.
Best sunset spot: The Kahlenberg
For great city views, especially at dusk, head to the Kahlenberg, a mountain located in the Vienna Woods. On a clear day, you can see all the way to the Little Carpathian mountain range in Slovakia. If you want to go really high, climb to the top of the Stephaniewarte observation tower. It was built in 1887 and stands on the highest point of the Kahlenberg.