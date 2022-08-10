 Vaulted rooms and frescoes: Rural estate found in Israel | All media content | DW | 24.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Culture

Vaulted rooms and frescoes: Rural estate found in Israel

Gold, wineries and sunken cities: An agricultural estate In Israel from the early Islamic period joins the list of recent archaeological finds.

  • view of excavation from above

    Estate in southern Israel

    After two mosques dating back some 1,200 years were found near the Bedouin town of Rahat, remains of a luxurious four-winged estate from the same period were also unearthed nearby. One of the rooms is covered with marble floors, the walls decorated with frescoes. Archaeologists also found a cistern and shards of decorated glassware, indicating the owners' wealth.

  • Rare early Roman anthropomorphic or humanlike wooden carved figure.

    A rare Roman-era wooden figure

    In a field near Twyford, west of London, a well-preserved 67-centimeter (26-inch) wooden figure from Roman times was found during digs along the planned HS2 rail route. Based on the carving style and the figure's dress, archaeologists estimate it to be nearly 2,000 years old. It is a rare find, as wood usually rots easily. The Romans occupied Great Britain for around 400 years.

  • Ancient Celtic gold coins found in Brandenburg

    Celtic gold tells a story of migration

    The discovery of 41 Celtic gold coins in the German village of Baitz in the state of Brandenburg, made public on December 13, 2021, has been deemed a "sensation." Coin researcher Marjanko Pilekic said that since the over-2,000-year-old coins were found far from the Celts' actual distribution area, "the find could provide new insights into migration movements in the Iron Age."

  • A series of shells, forming 150,000-year-old jewelry, discovered in Morocco

    More than just jewelry

    These perforated shells, dating back 150,000 years, are believed to be the world's oldest jewelry. Assumed to have been used to form necklaces and bracelets, they were discovered in the Bizmoune cave near the coastal resort of Essaouira, in Morocco. Researcher Abdeljalil Bouzouggar described them as "symbolic objects that can only be transmitted through language."

  • Aerial view of ancient wine factory unearthed in Yavneh, Israel

    When wine was preferred over water

    A sprawling winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years was recently unearthed in Yavne, Israel, complete with wine presses, kilns for producing clay wine jars, and warehouses. Excavation director Jon Seligman explained that wine was a common substitute for drinking water, which was not always safe back then, and was served to both adults and children.

  • A partially buried pot underwater was found in the sunken city of Heraklion

    Hellenistic-era warship in sunken city

    A Greek warship found in the sunken city of Heracleion in Egypt's Abu Qir Bay is the latest discovery of very rare Hellenistic-era ships. Heracleion — also known as Thonis — was hit by earthquakes, tsunamis, rising sea levels and soil liquefaction at the end of the second century B.C. The ship was docking near the temple of Amun when the entire city collapsed, burying it under the debris.

  • A view of a 2,000-year-old banquet hall in Jerusalem, with stone walls and a column

    Opulent city hall

    In early July, Israeli archaeologists found what may have been a 2,000-year-old city council building during excavations under Jerusalem’s Old City. The opulent space is believed to have been a banquet hall for the elite. It is located close to the site of the Second Temple, which was destroyed by the Romans during the Siege of Jerusalem in 70 A.D.

  • Pottery fragment with inscription

    Missing link in alphabet history

    A 3,100-year-old pottery fragment inscribed with the name "Jerubbaal," relating to the biblical book of Judges, was found in southern Israel in July. Written in early Canaanite script, it provides a rare and valuable clue to the development and spread of writing systems in the region, as it is unusual for local researchers to find any writing from the 12th and 11th centuries B.C.

  • Carved bone

    Nimble-fingered Neanderthals

    This 51,000-year-old bone decorated by a Neanderthal was found in July in the Unicorn Cave in Germany's Harz Mountains. The lines purposefully carved into the toe bone belonging to a prehistoric deer may have had symbolic meaning. Archaeologists were blown away by the artifact because it was evidence that the Stone Age hominids were capable of artistic expression.

  • 1,000 year-old intact chicken egg being held in a gloved hand

    A quirky find

    During excavations in the Israeli town of Yavne in June, archaeologists discovered an intact 1,000-year-old chicken egg. "The egg's unique preservation is evidently due to the conditions in which it lay for centuries, nestled in a cesspit containing soft human waste that preserved it," they said. Sadly, it cracked later in the lab.

  • Jawbone of human fossil held by two hands

    A new type of hominid

    In June, researchers found the remains of the "Nesher Ramla Homo type." They took the name from the area in Israel where they had been doing excavation work in a sinkhole. The hominids lived alongside our species more than 100,000 years ago. The finds included this jaw that belonged to a person who lived 120,000 to 140,000 years ago.

  • Lost golden city of Luxor

    Lost golden city of Luxor

    Egyptologists announced the discovery of a 3,000-year-old "lost golden city" near Luxor in April, touting it as one of the most important finds since the tomb of Tutankhamun. It dates back to the reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, who ruled from 1391 to 1353 B.C.

  • Carved slab in France

    An ancient 3D map?

    In April, French archaeologists said they believed the Saint-Belec slab, which dates from the Bronze Age and was unearthed in 1900 in western France, may be Europe's oldest 3D map. The 4,000-year-old etchings on the slab measuring 2.2 by 1.5 meters (7.2 by 5 feet) appear to resemble topographical features such as hills and a river network, maybe referring to an area in modern-day western Brittany.

  • Fragments of a gold mask

    Mask that launched countless memes

    This mysterious ceremonial gold mask found in Sanxingdui, in China’s Sichuan Province, unwittingly became a social media sensation after its discovery in March. Having inspired memes and tribute videos in China, the 3,000-year-old artifact was one of 500 Bronze Age relics that experts said could provide new insights on the ancient Shu state, which ruled the area before 316 B.C.

  • A large woven basket in a museum

    World's oldest woven basket

    In March, archaeologists found a well-preserved basket with a capacity of about 100 liters (26 gallons) dating back to the pre-pottery neolithic period, roughly 10,500 years ago. Found in the Muraba'at Caves in the Judean Desert west of the Dead Sea, it was buried under almost 3 feet (roughly 1 meter) of soil. It was exquisitely preserved due to the region's high temperatures and extreme aridity.

  • Pre-historic cave painting showing a pig

    Oldest known cave painting

    In January 2021, Australian and Indonesian archaeologists announced the discovery of cave paintings in Sulawesi, Indonesia. They depict prehistoric Indonesian pigs using ocher, an inorganic mineral that cannot be carbon dated. Researchers instead dated the calcium stalagmites and stalactites surrounding the paintings and found that the oldest painting was created at least 45,500 years ago.


  • view of excavation from above

    Estate in southern Israel

    After two mosques dating back some 1,200 years were found near the Bedouin town of Rahat, remains of a luxurious four-winged estate from the same period were also unearthed nearby. One of the rooms is covered with marble floors, the walls decorated with frescoes. Archaeologists also found a cistern and shards of decorated glassware, indicating the owners' wealth.

  • Rare early Roman anthropomorphic or humanlike wooden carved figure.

    A rare Roman-era wooden figure

    In a field near Twyford, west of London, a well-preserved 67-centimeter (26-inch) wooden figure from Roman times was found during digs along the planned HS2 rail route. Based on the carving style and the figure's dress, archaeologists estimate it to be nearly 2,000 years old. It is a rare find, as wood usually rots easily. The Romans occupied Great Britain for around 400 years.

  • Ancient Celtic gold coins found in Brandenburg

    Celtic gold tells a story of migration

    The discovery of 41 Celtic gold coins in the German village of Baitz in the state of Brandenburg, made public on December 13, 2021, has been deemed a "sensation." Coin researcher Marjanko Pilekic said that since the over-2,000-year-old coins were found far from the Celts' actual distribution area, "the find could provide new insights into migration movements in the Iron Age."

  • A series of shells, forming 150,000-year-old jewelry, discovered in Morocco

    More than just jewelry

    These perforated shells, dating back 150,000 years, are believed to be the world's oldest jewelry. Assumed to have been used to form necklaces and bracelets, they were discovered in the Bizmoune cave near the coastal resort of Essaouira, in Morocco. Researcher Abdeljalil Bouzouggar described them as "symbolic objects that can only be transmitted through language."

  • Aerial view of ancient wine factory unearthed in Yavneh, Israel

    When wine was preferred over water

    A sprawling winemaking complex dating back some 1,500 years was recently unearthed in Yavne, Israel, complete with wine presses, kilns for producing clay wine jars, and warehouses. Excavation director Jon Seligman explained that wine was a common substitute for drinking water, which was not always safe back then, and was served to both adults and children.

  • A partially buried pot underwater was found in the sunken city of Heraklion

    Hellenistic-era warship in sunken city

    A Greek warship found in the sunken city of Heracleion in Egypt's Abu Qir Bay is the latest discovery of very rare Hellenistic-era ships. Heracleion — also known as Thonis — was hit by earthquakes, tsunamis, rising sea levels and soil liquefaction at the end of the second century B.C. The ship was docking near the temple of Amun when the entire city collapsed, burying it under the debris.

  • A view of a 2,000-year-old banquet hall in Jerusalem, with stone walls and a column

    Opulent city hall

    In early July, Israeli archaeologists found what may have been a 2,000-year-old city council building during excavations under Jerusalem’s Old City. The opulent space is believed to have been a banquet hall for the elite. It is located close to the site of the Second Temple, which was destroyed by the Romans during the Siege of Jerusalem in 70 A.D.

  • Pottery fragment with inscription

    Missing link in alphabet history

    A 3,100-year-old pottery fragment inscribed with the name "Jerubbaal," relating to the biblical book of Judges, was found in southern Israel in July. Written in early Canaanite script, it provides a rare and valuable clue to the development and spread of writing systems in the region, as it is unusual for local researchers to find any writing from the 12th and 11th centuries B.C.

  • Carved bone

    Nimble-fingered Neanderthals

    This 51,000-year-old bone decorated by a Neanderthal was found in July in the Unicorn Cave in Germany's Harz Mountains. The lines purposefully carved into the toe bone belonging to a prehistoric deer may have had symbolic meaning. Archaeologists were blown away by the artifact because it was evidence that the Stone Age hominids were capable of artistic expression.

  • 1,000 year-old intact chicken egg being held in a gloved hand

    A quirky find

    During excavations in the Israeli town of Yavne in June, archaeologists discovered an intact 1,000-year-old chicken egg. "The egg's unique preservation is evidently due to the conditions in which it lay for centuries, nestled in a cesspit containing soft human waste that preserved it," they said. Sadly, it cracked later in the lab.

  • Jawbone of human fossil held by two hands

    A new type of hominid

    In June, researchers found the remains of the "Nesher Ramla Homo type." They took the name from the area in Israel where they had been doing excavation work in a sinkhole. The hominids lived alongside our species more than 100,000 years ago. The finds included this jaw that belonged to a person who lived 120,000 to 140,000 years ago.

  • Lost golden city of Luxor

    Lost golden city of Luxor

    Egyptologists announced the discovery of a 3,000-year-old "lost golden city" near Luxor in April, touting it as one of the most important finds since the tomb of Tutankhamun. It dates back to the reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, who ruled from 1391 to 1353 B.C.

  • Carved slab in France

    An ancient 3D map?

    In April, French archaeologists said they believed the Saint-Belec slab, which dates from the Bronze Age and was unearthed in 1900 in western France, may be Europe's oldest 3D map. The 4,000-year-old etchings on the slab measuring 2.2 by 1.5 meters (7.2 by 5 feet) appear to resemble topographical features such as hills and a river network, maybe referring to an area in modern-day western Brittany.

  • Fragments of a gold mask

    Mask that launched countless memes

    This mysterious ceremonial gold mask found in Sanxingdui, in China’s Sichuan Province, unwittingly became a social media sensation after its discovery in March. Having inspired memes and tribute videos in China, the 3,000-year-old artifact was one of 500 Bronze Age relics that experts said could provide new insights on the ancient Shu state, which ruled the area before 316 B.C.

  • A large woven basket in a museum

    World's oldest woven basket

    In March, archaeologists found a well-preserved basket with a capacity of about 100 liters (26 gallons) dating back to the pre-pottery neolithic period, roughly 10,500 years ago. Found in the Muraba'at Caves in the Judean Desert west of the Dead Sea, it was buried under almost 3 feet (roughly 1 meter) of soil. It was exquisitely preserved due to the region's high temperatures and extreme aridity.

  • Pre-historic cave painting showing a pig

    Oldest known cave painting

    In January 2021, Australian and Indonesian archaeologists announced the discovery of cave paintings in Sulawesi, Indonesia. They depict prehistoric Indonesian pigs using ocher, an inorganic mineral that cannot be carbon dated. Researchers instead dated the calcium stalagmites and stalactites surrounding the paintings and found that the oldest painting was created at least 45,500 years ago.


More in the Media Center

***Bild nur im Kontext von Meet the Germans verwenden.*** Meet the Germans | Stereotypes Rechte: DW

German stereotypes: The dirndl, humor and German efficiency 10.08.2022

DW Meet the Germans - Colonialism Hintergrund Bild = picture alliance / imageBROKER | H.-D. Falkenstein

The German colonial empire 03.08.2022

Meet the Germans, Outtakes Copyright: DW

Meet the Germans: Bloopers! 29.06.2022

Meet the Germans, Berlin

Berlin: 9 reasons why the German capital city isn't very German at all 01.06.2022

Read also

3,000-year-old 'lost golden city' unearthed in Egypt

3,000-year-old 'lost golden city' unearthed in Egypt 09.04.2021

The presumably largest ancient city to ever be uncovered in Egypt is considered to be the biggest archaeological discovery in the country since Tutankhamun's tomb was unearthed almost a century ago.

1947 excavation of the The Dead Sea Scrolls, a collection of 981 texts discovered between 1946 and 1956 at Khirbet Qumran in the West Bank. They were found inside caves about a mile inland from the northwest shore of the Dead Sea | Verwendung weltweit

Archaeology and Bible experts work together to explain the past 07.04.2021

Was Christ really crucified and did he really even exist? These questions have mystified not only the followers of Christianity but also scientific experts.

Ein Werk aus einem etwa 2000 Jahre alten Goldschatzes liegt bei der Ausstellung «Die Krim - Gold und Geheimnisse des Schwarzen Meeres» im historischen Museum Allard Pierson in Amsterdam. (zu dpa: ««Skythengold»: Kiew und Moskau streiten um das Erbe der Krim») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine and Russia dispute over Crimea gold reaches next level 04.02.2022

An eight-year legal tug-of-war between Kyiv and Moscow over a historic collection of Crimean artifacts has been referred to the highest court in the Netherlands.