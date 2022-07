Eagle on the shirt

For much of his career, Uwe Seeler was also one of the first names on the lineup card for the national team. West Germany coach Sepp Herberger first called him up as a 17-year-old. He would go on to play a total of 72 games for West Germany, scoring 39 times. He appeared in the same four World Cups as Brazilian legend Pele from 1958 to 1970, scoring a total of nine goals.