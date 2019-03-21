Utrecht tram shooting suspect confesses, claims he acted alone

The suspect in a deadly tram shooting in Utrecht has confessed and said he acted alone, Dutch prosecutors said Friday.

Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis, 37, stands accused of shooting dead three people and seriously wounding three others in the March 18 attack. He faces charges of murder with terrorist intent.

A judge on Friday ordered his continued detention for the maximum limit of two more weeks. He will then appear before a court and the detention can be extended to 90 days.

The motive for the attack is still being investigated.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Shooting on a tram The shooting in Utrecht took place on a tram at around 10.45 a.m. (0945 UTC) in a residential neighborhood. Three people were killed in the attack.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Fast deployment Counterterrorism forces were quickly deployed to the scene at Utrecht's 24 Oktoberplein junction. Police are treating the incident as a possible case of terrorism.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Several injured The police said on Twitter that "multiple people have been injured." Ambulances arrived rapidly to transport them to hospital. Later, authorities said five people had been wounded.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Manhunt for the attacker The gunman escaped the scene of the crime and police have been trying to find him. Schools were told to keep their doors closed while the search was going on.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Mounted police in action Dutch police even deployed mounted forces as they tried to ensure public safety following the attack. The public has been warned to stay indoors.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Suspect's photo published Utrecht police published a photo of the suspected attacker caught by surveillance video. The named the man as Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old born in Turkey. They asked the public not to approach him and to call the authorities if they see him.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht PM: We will never give in Speaking at a press conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said "our democracy is stronger than fantacism and violence. We will never give in to intolerence."



cw/msh (AFP, AP, dpa)