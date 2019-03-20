Suspect in Utrecht tram shooting to face terrorism charge

Gokmen T. will have to answer to charges of multiple murder with terrorist intent in a gun attack on a packed Utrecht tram, Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old was also to be charged with attempted murder or manslaughter and making threats with terrorist intent, they said in a statement.

While police had arrested a second suspect in the case, investigations into the shooting last week that left three dead and three seriously injured have led prosecutors to believe the attacker acted alone.

The statement said they were still looking into whether T. "acted out of a single terrorist motive or from personal problems combined with a radicalized ideology."

Investigators had also previously said they had found a letter along with other evidence that pointed toward a terrorist motive.

The suspect was arrested after an eight-hour manhunt that virtually shut down the Netherlands' fourth-largest city and saw security stepped up at airports and key sites across the country.

T. is due to face a judge on Friday behind closed doors before his next hearing in two weeks.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Shooting on a tram The shooting in Utrecht took place on a tram at around 10.45 a.m. (0945 UTC) in a residential neighborhood. Three people were killed in the attack.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Fast deployment Counterterrorism forces were quickly deployed to the scene at Utrecht's 24 Oktoberplein junction. Police are treating the incident as a possible case of terrorism.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Several injured The police said on Twitter that "multiple people have been injured." Ambulances arrived rapidly to transport them to hospital. Later, authorities said five people had been wounded.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Manhunt for the attacker The gunman escaped the scene of the crime and police have been trying to find him. Schools were told to keep their doors closed while the search was going on.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Mounted police in action Dutch police even deployed mounted forces as they tried to ensure public safety following the attack. The public has been warned to stay indoors.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht Suspect's photo published Utrecht police published a photo of the suspected attacker caught by surveillance video. The named the man as Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old born in Turkey. They asked the public not to approach him and to call the authorities if they see him.

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht PM: We will never give in Speaking at a press conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said "our democracy is stronger than fantacism and violence. We will never give in to intolerence."



