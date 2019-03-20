 Suspect in Utrecht tram shooting to face terrorism charge | News | DW | 21.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Suspect in Utrecht tram shooting to face terrorism charge

The main suspect in a tram shooting will be charged with multiple murders with terrorist intent, prosecutors have said. The man is thought to have acted alone in the shooting that left three people dead in Utrecht.

Memorial for tram shooting in Utrecht

Gokmen T. will have to answer to charges of multiple murder with terrorist intent in a gun attack on a packed Utrecht tram, Dutch prosecutors said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old was also to be charged with attempted murder or manslaughter and making threats with terrorist intent, they said in a statement.

While police had arrested a second suspect in the case, investigations into the shooting last week that left three dead and three seriously injured have led prosecutors to believe the attacker acted alone.

The statement said they were still looking into whether T. "acted out of a single terrorist motive or from personal problems combined with a radicalized ideology."

Investigators had also previously said they had found a letter along with other evidence that pointed toward a terrorist motive.

The suspect was arrested after an eight-hour manhunt that virtually shut down the Netherlands' fourth-largest city and saw security stepped up at airports and key sites across the country.

T. is due to face a judge on Friday behind closed doors before his next hearing in two weeks.

ta/sms (AP, AFP, dpa)

  • Tram in Utrecht (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Shooting on a tram

    The shooting in Utrecht took place on a tram at around 10.45 a.m. (0945 UTC) in a residential neighborhood. Three people were killed in the attack.

  • Security forces at the scene in Utrecht (Getty Images/AFP/R. V. Lonkhuijsen)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Fast deployment

    Counterterrorism forces were quickly deployed to the scene at Utrecht's 24 Oktoberplein junction. Police are treating the incident as a possible case of terrorism.

  • Ambulances in Utrecht (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Several injured

    The police said on Twitter that "multiple people have been injured." Ambulances arrived rapidly to transport them to hospital. Later, authorities said five people had been wounded.

  • Police at the shooting site (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Manhunt for the attacker

    The gunman escaped the scene of the crime and police have been trying to find him. Schools were told to keep their doors closed while the search was going on.

  • Mounted police in front of Utrecht houses. (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Mounted police in action

    Dutch police even deployed mounted forces as they tried to ensure public safety following the attack. The public has been warned to stay indoors.

  • Fahndungsfoto Schießerei in Utrecht Gokmen Tanis (Reuters/Utrecht Police)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Suspect's photo published

    Utrecht police published a photo of the suspected attacker caught by surveillance video. The named the man as Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old born in Turkey. They asked the public not to approach him and to call the authorities if they see him.

  • Niederlande: Ferd Grapperhaus und Mark Rutte reagieren auf Schießerei in Utrecht (picture-alliance/ANP/L. van Lieshout)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    PM: We will never give in

    Speaking at a press conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said "our democracy is stronger than fantacism and violence. We will never give in to intolerence."


Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Dutch police arrest new suspect in Utrecht tram shooting

Dutch police have arrested another suspect in a shooting that killed three people in Utrecht. The attack, allegedly carried out by a Turkish-born man, could play a major role in provincial elections. (20.03.2019)  

Three dead in Utrecht shooting, suspect in custody

Authorities say several people have been injured and three were killed in a shooting on a tram in Utrecht. After a city-wide manhunt, police have said that a suspect has been detained. (18.03.2019)  

Utrecht shooting: Letter points to terrorist motive

Dutch prosecutors are looking into a terrorist motive in the Utrecht tram attack after a note was found in a getaway car. Police later revealed they had made a further arrest in connection with the shooting. (19.03.2019)  

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

A gunman has opened fire in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, with at least three people killed and five injured in the shooting. The incident is being treated as a possible terrorist crime. (18.03.2019)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Niederlande, Utrecht: Mehrere Verletzte und ein Todesopfer

Dutch police arrest new suspect in Utrecht tram shooting 20.03.2019

Dutch police have arrested another suspect in a shooting that killed three people in Utrecht. The attack, allegedly carried out by a Turkish-born man, could play a major role in provincial elections.

Verletzte nach Schießerei in Utrecht

Three dead in Utrecht shooting, suspect in custody 18.03.2019

Authorities say several people have been injured and three were killed in a shooting on a tram in Utrecht. After a city-wide manhunt, police have said that a suspect has been detained.

Utrecht tram shooting leaves three dead 19.03.2019

Dutch police have arrested a man they believe is connected to the tram shooting in Utrecht. Three people died in the incident and five were injured in the attack.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  