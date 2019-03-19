 Utrecht shooting: Letter points to terrorist motive | News | DW | 19.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Utrecht shooting: Letter points to terrorist motive

Dutch prosecutors are looking into a terrorist motive in the Utrecht shooting attack after a note was found in a getaway car. Meanwhile, investigators have yet to find a link between the suspect and the victim.

The Renault Clio found by police (picture-alliance/ANP/R. Utrecht)

Dutch investigators on Tuesday said they were "seriously" looking into a terrorist motive for the Utrecht tram attack after discovering a note in the main suspect's getaway car.

"So far, a terrorist motive is seriously being taken into account," said police and prosecutors in a joint statement. "This is based on a letter found in the getaway car among other things and the nature of the facts."

Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis remains in custody on suspicion of fatally shooting three people with possible terrorist intent. The 37-year-old was arrested at the end of a seven-hour manhunt that followed the shootings in the 24 Oktoberplein crossroads.

Witnesses said the shooter fired at a woman on the tram and then attacked people who tried to help her.

Two unnamed men from Utrecht, 23 and 27, also remain in custody, although police say their possible role is unclear.

Watch video 01:26

Utrecht tram shooting leaves three dead

The note was found in a red Renault Clio that was carjacked at around the time of the shooting on Monday morning.

Prosecutors said they had so far been unable to find a connection between the victims and the suspected gunman, after reports that a family dispute might have been a motive for the attack.

Infografik Tote bei Schießere in Utrecht EN

Dutch media have reported that Tanis had an extensive criminal background and had only been released from jail two weeks ago.

Nation mourns victims

Mourners began to lay flowers at the shooting scene on Tuesday, with flags flying at half mast on many buildings around the country.

  • Tram in Utrecht (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Shooting on a tram

    The shooting in Utrecht took place on a tram at around 10.45 a.m. (0945 UTC) in a residential neighborhood. At least three people were killed in the attack.

  • Security forces at the scene in Utrecht (Getty Images/AFP/R. V. Lonkhuijsen)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Fast deployment

    Counterterrorism forces were quickly deployed to the scene at Utrecht's 24 Oktoberplein junction. Police are treating the incident as a possible case of terrorism.

  • Ambulances in Utrecht (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Several injured

    The police said on Twitter that "multiple people have been injured." Ambulances arrived rapidly to transport them to hospital. Later, authorities said five people had been wounded.

  • Police at the shooting site (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Manhunt for the attacker

    The gunman escaped the scene of the crime and police have been trying to find him. Schools were told to keep their doors closed while the search was going on.

  • Mounted police in front of Utrecht houses. (Reuters/P. van de Wouw)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Mounted police in action

    Dutch police even deployed mounted forces as they tried to ensure public safety following the attack. The public has been warned to stay indoors.

  • Fahndungsfoto Schießerei in Utrecht Gokmen Tanis (Reuters/Utrecht Police)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    Suspect's photo published

    Utrecht police published a photo of the suspected attacker caught by surveillance video. The named the man as Gökmen Tanis, a 37-year-old born in Turkey. They asked the public not to approach him and to call the authorities if they see him.

  • Niederlande: Ferd Grapperhaus und Mark Rutte reagieren auf Schießerei in Utrecht (picture-alliance/ANP/L. van Lieshout)

    Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

    PM: We will never give in

    Speaking at a press conference, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said "our democracy is stronger than fantacism and violence. We will never give in to intolerence."


Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss the attack, which has raised security fears a day ahead of provincial elections in the Netherlands.

"The motives for the attack are still unclear. For now, we are overcome by a sense of horror and disbelief at the terrible events of today," Rutte said in a statement on Monday evening.

Public transport was also running again on Tuesday after forensic police finished their investigations and removed the tram on which the shooting took place.

rc/msh (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Three dead in Utrecht shooting, suspect in custody

Authorities say several people have been injured and three were killed in a shooting on a tram in Utrecht. After a city-wide manhunt, police have said that a suspect has been detained. (18.03.2019)  

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht

A gunman has opened fire in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, with at least three people killed and five injured in the shooting. The incident is being treated as a possible terrorist crime. (18.03.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Utrecht tram shooting leaves three dead  

Related content

Utrecht tram shooting leaves three dead 19.03.2019

Dutch police have arrested a man they believe is connected to the tram shooting in Utrecht. Three people died in the incident and five were injured in the attack.

Verletzte nach Schießerei in Utrecht

Three dead in Utrecht shooting, suspect in custody 18.03.2019

Authorities say several people have been injured and three were killed in a shooting on a tram in Utrecht. After a city-wide manhunt, police have said that a suspect has been detained.

Verletzte nach Schießerei in Utrecht

Shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht 18.03.2019

A gunman has opened fire in a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, with at least three people killed and five injured in the shooting. The incident is being treated as a possible terrorist crime.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  