US: Technical outage causes major delays for travelers

US customs confirmed on Friday that due to electronic software malfunctioning, officers are currently processing international travelers using alternative procedures.

Thousands of travelers were disrupted due to the glitch.

The workaround solutions will continue until the systems are back online.

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement the outage was temporary and "officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. Travelers at some ports of entry are experiencing longer than usual wait times."

More to follow…

jsi/kl (Reuters, www.cbp.gov)