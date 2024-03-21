US sues Apple over 'smartphone monopoly'

The Justice Department charged that Apple "will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly" if it was left unchallenged.

The US Department of Justice sued Apple on Thursday, accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone market.

"Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws," US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "If left unchallenged, Apple will only continue to strengthen its smartphone monopoly."

The civil suit, joined by 15 states and the District of Columbia, charged Apple with using its dominance in the smartphone ecosystem to get more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses and merchants.

The lawsuit said it was focused on “freeing smartphone markets from Apple’s anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct and restoring competition to lower smartphone prices for consumers, reducing fees for developers, and preserving innovation for the future.”

“Apple repeatedly chooses to make its products worse for consumers to prevent competition from emerging," the suit said.

In response, Apple said that the suit would threaten the company's ability to succesfully meet the demands of consumers.

"This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets," it said. "If successful, it would hinder our ability to create the kind of technology people expect from Apple — where hardware, software, and services intersect."

This is not the first antitrust proceeding to be launched against Apple.

Earlier this month, the European Union fined Apple $1.8 billion after it found that the company had been unfairly favoring its own music streaming service over those of its rivals.

Apple has also faced antitrust probes in Japan and Korea, as well as lawsuits from rivals such as Epic Games.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...