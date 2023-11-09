  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
November Pogroms of 1938
Ukraine
ConflictsSyria

US strikes Iranian-backed militias in Syria

November 9, 2023

The US said the air strike was designed to take out supplies, weapons and ammunition used in attacks on coalition troops in Iraq and Syria.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Yad4
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle performs preflight checks before taxiing for take off at RAF Lakenheath
It is the second time in less than two weeks that the US has bombed facilities used by the militant groups in SyriaImage: Sra Olivia Gibson/U.S Air/Planet Pix/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance

The United States military carried out airstrikes against an eastern Syrian facility used by Iranian-backed militias late on Wednesday.

The Pentagon said it was in retaliation for a growing number of attacks on bases housing US troops in the region for the past several weeks.

"The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

It marks the second time in recent weeks that the US has taken such action.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard targeted

The London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told the French news agency AFP that nine people "working for Tehran-backed groups" were killed in the attack.

Austin said two F-15 fighter jets carried out the strike against a weapons storage facility linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Since the start of October, US and coalition troops have been attacked at least 40 times in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed forces.

Austin warned the US was "fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities."

The US has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq to assist local forces in preventing an resurgence of the so-called "Islamic State" group.

The strikes come amid heightened tensions in the region due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

lo/zc (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

DW Sendung TTP - Auf den Punkt

Superpower under strain: How many global conflicts can the US cope with?

Superpower under strain: How many global conflicts can the US cope with?

The US is under a lot of pressure at the moment due to the fighting in the Middle East and Ukraine. Its main rival, China, is busy expanding its influence in the meantime. Can Washington cope with all these crises? Our guests: Nico Lange, (Munich Security Conference); Josef Braml (analyst); Sudha David-Wilp (GMF).
PoliticsOctober 19, 202326:06 min