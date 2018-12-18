US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis to retire

US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis will retire at the end of February, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday.

The retired Marine Corps four-star general was regarded as a stabilizing figure in Trump's often-changing Cabinet. The Trump administration has had the highest senior-level staff turnover of the past five presidents, according to the Brookings Institution.

Mattis' decision was anticipated after Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from Syria, undermining his security advisers and allies.

Read more: US announces it is pulling all troops out of Syria

In a letter announcing his retirement, Mattis said it was his core belief that the US needs to maintain strong alliances and show respect for allies. He wrote that the US needs to be "unambiguous" with nations such as Russia and China.

"My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues," he wrote. "We must do everything possible to advance an international order that is most conducive to our security, prosperity and values, and we are strengthened in this by the solidarity of our alliances."

He then said part of the reason he was stepping to make way for a defense chief whose views aligned more closely with those of the president.

Trump said he would name Mattis' successor soon.

aw/sms (dpa, AP, Reuters)

