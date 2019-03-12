 US SEC files suit against VW, Martin Winterkorn | News | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US SEC files suit against VW, Martin Winterkorn

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has filed suit against Volkswagen and its former chief executive, Martin Winterkorn, claiming "massive fraud." VW said the SEC is trying to "extract more from the company."

A VW emblem on a car with a red, white and blue US flag in the background (picture-alliance/dpa/F. May)

In a complaint filed in San Francisco, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday accused German automaker Volkswagen of perpetrating a "massive fraud" on US investors in the Dieselgate scandal.

From April 2014 to May 2015, VW issued more than $13 billion (about €11.5 billion) in bonds and asset-backed securities in US markets at a time when senior executives knew that more than 500,000 diesel vehicles in the country exceeded legal vehicle emissions limits.

Volkswagen "reaped hundreds of millions of dollars in benefit by issuing the securities at more attractive rates for the company," the SEC said.

The suit also seeks to bar former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn from serving as an officer or director of a public US company and recover "ill-gotten gains."

Volkswagen, Europe's largest automaker, this week announced both €12 million euros in profits and plans to cut 7,000 jobs by 2023.

VW: Complaint "legally and factually flawed"

Volkswagen said the SEC complaint "is legally and factually flawed, and Volkswagen will vigorously contest it.

"Regrettably, more than two years after Volkswagen entered into a landmark, multibillion-dollar settlements in the United States with the Department of Justice, almost every state and nearly 600,000 consumers, the SEC is now piling on to try to extract more from the company," a spokesperson said in a statement.

VW also repeated claims that Winterkorn "played no part in the sales."

Read more: Germany's top court backs VW customers over 'Dieselgate'

In September 2015, VW admitted to secretly installing software in 500,000 US vehicles to cheat government exhaust emissions tests. It pleaded guilty to felony charges in 2017; 13 people have been charged in the US, including Winterkorn.

The automaker agreed to pay more than $25 billion in claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers, and it offered to buy back the polluting vehicles.

cmk/sms (Reuters, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Germany's top court backs VW customers over 'Dieselgate'

The Federal Court of Justice has classed manipulative software in diesel cars as a "defect." The decision is a major boost for consumers seeking damages over the VW Dieselgate scandal. (22.02.2019)  

Volkswagen announces up to 7,000 job cuts

Despite high profits in 2018, Volkswagen has announced heavy job cuts. The company has said it would reinvest the money into developing electric vehicles. (13.03.2019)  

Volkswagen finds 'anomalies' in diesel software update

German carmaker Volkswagen said they "promptly" informed German authorities after discovering abnormalities in the new emissions software. The firm is still paying billions over the 2015 emissions cheating scandal. (23.12.2018)  

VW reports €12 billion profit and plans 22 million electric cars in 10 years

Germany's Volkswagen announced a €12.15 billion profit for 2018, beating analysts' forecasts. The automaker also said that electric cars would play a major role in the future, as it continues to deal with 'Dieselgate'. (12.03.2019)  

Germany finally cares about car-sharing, but is it here to stay?

Car-sharing is big in Germany, even if its growth there has sometimes been slow. Yet how will the sector evolve, given the dramatic changes the car industry as a whole will experience in the years ahead? (14.03.2019)  

WWW links

Subscribe to DW's daily newsletter  

Related content

Volkswagen

VW reports €12 billion profit and plans 22 million electric cars in 10 years 12.03.2019

Germany's Volkswagen announced a €12.15 billion profit for 2018, beating analysts' forecasts. The automaker also said that electric cars would play a major role in the future, as it continues to deal with 'Dieselgate'.

VW unveils future plans 12.03.2019

Despite record sales last year, VW still has much to deal with - from the aftermath of dieselgate to tougher pollution tests. And amongst all this, it's planning a major overhaul of its brands and a complete shift to electric vehicles.

VW - WLTP-Abgastest

Volkswagen announces up to 7,000 job cuts 13.03.2019

Despite high profits in 2018, Volkswagen has announced heavy job cuts. The company has said it would reinvest the money into developing electric vehicles.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  