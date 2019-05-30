US ready to talk with Iran 'with no preconditions:' Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday that Washington was willing to hold talks with Iran to lower tensions in the Persian Gulf "with no preconditions."

"We are prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions. We are ready to sit down with them," Pompeo told a joint news conference in Switzerland with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, adding however that "the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic Republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue."

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated significantly over the past month, with the US accusing Iran of continued malign activity and unspecified threats against the United States and its allies. Washington has also increased its military presence in the region.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday suggested that Tehran would be open to negotiations with the US if Washington showed respect and abided by international rules. But he said Tehran would not allow Washington to force it to the table.

Watch video 01:48 Share US-Iran tensions Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3InnH US, Iran issue mutual threats on Twitter

Rouhani told Fars news agency, "We are for the logic and talks if [the other side] sits respectfully at the negotiating table and follows international regulations, not if it issues an order to negotiate."

'We aren't looking for regime change'

On Monday, Trump, who unilaterally withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, in May 2018, said, "It [Iran] has a chance to be a great country with the same leadership … We aren't looking for regime change — I just want to make that clear."

Read more: Iran complies with nuclear deal limits, UN watchdog says

The recent escalation of tensions has fueled speculation that foreign policy hawks in the Trump administration, such as National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, may be pushing the president toward the idea of regime change in Tehran.

Washington has increasingly burdened Iran with ever more sanctions in an effort to force Tehran to accept harsher restraints to its nuclear program. Trump has consistently called the JCPOA a terrible deal as it does not do enough to curtail Iranian nuclear development.

Read more: Islamic bloc supports Palestinians, backs Saudis in Iran conflict

Watch video 26:06 Share Iran Crisis: Deal or War? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Ic0E Iran Crisis: Deal or War?

shs/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.