US President Joe Biden's first year in office

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Joe Biden has completed his first year as US president. DW looks at his performance so far.
US President Joe Biden said that he did not promise too much with his agenda, but did underestimate Republican opposition. He was speaking to mark one year since his inauguration.
The FBI identified a man who held four hostages in a Texas synagogue as a 44-year-old British national. US President Joe Biden called the incident "an act of terror."
US President Joe Biden said he would give Americans free tests and masks. Meanwhile, fully vaccinated British tourists will soon be allowed to travel to France, provided they have a negative test. DW has the latest.
Continued uncertainty and income inequality are two reasons why world economic growth looks set to slow in 2022. Last year's output increases are not enough to keep the pace, according to a report from the World Bank.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version