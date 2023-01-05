  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Immigrants construct makeshift shelters along the U.S.-Mexico border wall while waiting for transport to a U.S. Border Patrol processing center on December 09, 2021.
Biden's planned visit comes amid a growing crisis at the borderImage: John Moore/AFP/Getty Images
MigrationUnited States of America

US: President Biden to visit Mexico border

1 hour ago

The US president has not visited the border since he took office two years ago. The announcement comes as tension rises at the border, with overwhelmed guards met by streams of asylum seekers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LkXC

US President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday his "intention" to visit the US-Mexico border, as criticism for the Democrat president's handling of the immigration crisis grows.

With an influx of migrants trying to cross the border every day, Biden has had to stave off detractors and said Wednesday that "we're working out the details" of the trip.

Biden, who is currently in Kentucky, said he would address the border issue in a speech scheduled for Thursday.

The visit is likely to take place next week, when he is due in Mexico. The White House has yet to clarify where on the border, which spans over 1900 miles (3,057 kilometers), the president would go. 

Why is the timing of the visit significant?

This would be the president's first visit to the border since taking office two years ago. It comes as conservative media hone their reporting on the growing border crisis, with guards overwhelmed daily by streams of would-be migrants from Latin America.

Many critics have called on him to make the visit.

Biden's administration has done little to address the increasingly complicated migration issue. Former President Donald Trump concentrated much of his time on limiting migration.

One such decision was invoking a 1944 public health law known as Title 42, under the pretext of containing the pandemic.

However, migration advocates say it has been used to send back migrants.

A controversial US Supreme Court decision preserved the law late last year, despite lax COVID-19 measures. 

El Paso overflowing with migrants

rmt/jsi (AFP, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A French-made AMX-10 RC armored fighting vehicle

Ukraine updates: France to send 'light tanks'

Conflicts8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Doctor Bukar M. Galtimar, right, examines a malnourished child at the Inpatients Therapeutic Feeding Center in Maiduguri, Nigeria

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Health10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A North Korean state media screen shot of a rocket

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

North Korean arms development puts Asia on edge in 2023

ConflictsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann singing during the Rammstein Stadium Tour 2022 in Mexico. He is painted red and wearing a conductor-style hat.

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Music15 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Lucie Fukova (left) speaks into a microphone at a meeting on Roma at the OSCE

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Politics11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iran's supreme leader standing in front of a microphone and looking out of the frame

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

Politics10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage