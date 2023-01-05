US: President Biden to visit Mexico border

This would be the president's first visit to the border since taking office two years ago. It comes as conservative media hone their reporting on the growing border crisis, with guards overwhelmed daily by streams of would-be migrants from Latin America.
Many critics have called on him to make the visit.
Biden's administration has done little to address the increasingly complicated migration issue. Former President Donald Trump concentrated much of his time on limiting migration.
One such decision was invoking a 1944 public health law known as Title 42, under the pretext of containing the pandemic.
However, migration advocates say it has been used to send back migrants.