  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
Honiara, the capital of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands is the latest battleground for US and Chinese influence in the Pacific Image: Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsSolomon Islands

US opens embassy in Solomon Islands amid China threat

42 minutes ago

The embassy will start out with a small staff and aims to revitalize US-Solomon ties. The Pacific island nation signed a security agreement with Beijing last year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MzNz

The new US Embassy in the Solomon Islands is now up and running, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, as Washington aims to put a check on China's growing influence in the Pacific.

"The opening of the embassy builds on our efforts not only to place more diplomatic personnel throughout the region but also to engage further with our Pacific neighbors, connect United States programs and resources with needs on the ground, and build people-to-people ties," Blinken said. 

The embassy, which opened Thursday local time in the Solomons, will start out with a small staff. A charge d'affaires will manage the diplomatic outfit, which is based in the capital Honiara. 

The US previously had an embassy in the Solomons for a 5-year period from 1988 to 1993. The embassy was shut in the early 1990s as Washington sought to downsize its global diplomatic operations in the wake of the Cold War.  

Washington alarmed by China-Solomon agreement

Recent steps by China, however, have forced the US to refocus its diplomatic efforts on the Solomons, which has a population of around 700,000 people. 

In April, China said it signed a security accord with the Pacific Island nation, sparking concern in Washington. The US, along with partners Australia and New Zealand, believe the agreement will allow China to extend its military influence in the South Pacific.    

Concerns over China-Solomon Islands deal

Solomon Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare signed onto the agreement after riots in November 2021.

The unrest was triggered by the government's decision to switch allegiance from Taiwan to China, with buildings being burned to the ground and protesters attempting to breach the parliament. Corruption, poverty and other factors also exacerbated the anger of the demonstrators.  

Despite the China agreement, the Solomon Islands have pledged to continue cooperation with the US.

In September, the island nation signed onto the US-Pacific Partnership, which aims to boost cooperation in areas such as security, climate and trade.  

wd/nm (AP, Reuters)      

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

US-Pacific Partnership

www.whitehouse.gov
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Hands holding a rainbow flag

Russian law bans LGBTQ 'propaganda'

Human Rights12 hours ago03:03 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A journalist is arrested during a demonstration in Algiers.

Algeria increases pressure on local human rights activists

Algeria increases pressure on local human rights activists

Politics4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hundreds of Rohingya people crossing Bangladesh's border after crossing the Naf River

Is Bangladesh getting tired of hosting Rohingya refugees?

Is Bangladesh getting tired of hosting Rohingya refugees?

Conflicts8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

woman handing out loaves of bread to Ukrainians standing in line for help

Ukraine: Donations are generous, but helpers are exhausted

Ukraine: Donations are generous, but helpers are exhausted

Society34 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU Commission President von der Leyen standing together with the Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during her visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, in mid-September.

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

EU holds talks with Ukraine in an active war zone

Politics4 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Man walking past a poster for the Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining, and Petrochemical Exhibition in Tehran

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

How Iran is boosting oil exports despite US sanctions

Business12 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Film still from 'To Leslie': a woman smokes a cigarette next to a motel sign.

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Why Andrea Riseborough's Oscar nod triggered controversy

Film8 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Scientists hope a campaign to vaccinate monkeys against yellow fever will save them from extinction.

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Can a yellow fever vaccine save Brazil's rare monkeys?

Nature and Environment8 hours ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage