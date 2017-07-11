US: NRA holds Texas conference days after school shooting

The National Rifle Association (NRA) started its annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after 19 children and two teachers were shot and killed in an elementary school elsewhere in Texas.

Protestors gathered outside the event, demanding an end to the pro-gun lobby's stranglehold on US politics.

Thousands of gun enthusiasts descended on the meeting, the first since 2019, filling a vast convention hall packed with booths of gun and gear manufacturers, walls of semi-automatic rifles and hunting products.

Senator Ted Cruz and former US President Donald Trump were amongst those due to address the crowd.

Attendees were banned from bringing "firearms, firearm accessories, knives, and other items," to the firearms convention, reportedly becase of security concerns from the ex-president.

Gun rights activists protest outside of the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting

Politicians, performers drop out

Governor Greg Abbott, who has repeatedly brushed off calls for tougher gun laws, sent a pre-recorded video message. He had been scheduled to speak, but instead was traveling to the site of the massacre in the town of Uvalde. His deputy, Dan Patrick, also cancelled his appearance, saying that while he supported the NRA, he would not want to "bring any additional pain or grief to the families and all those suffering in Uvalde."

Texas Senator John Cornyn and Representative Dan Crenshaw bowed out as well, but did not mention the school shooting.

Another high profile guest who dropped out of the event was "American Pie" singer Don McClean, as well as several other country music singers. Daniel Defense, the company that manufactured the weapon used it the Uvalde massacre, also pulled out of the convention.

es/rt (AP, AFP)

