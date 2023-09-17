  1. Skip to content
US national security adviser, Chinese diplomat talk in Malta

September 17, 2023

The talks took place over Saturday and Sunday, as the diplomats try to seek common ground over thorny issues such as Taiwan. The meeting may pave the way for Presidents Biden and Xi to meet in the near future.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has sought to deescalate tensions in the Taiwan StraitImage: Susan Walsh/AP Photo/picture alliance

US President Joe Biden's national security adviser met with China's foreign minister over the weekend in Malta in an effort to ease tensions between the two global superpowers.

The White House said in a statement on Sunday that the meeting between US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was intended to "maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the relationship."

'Candid discussions'

The statement said that the two diplomats had "candid, substantive and constructive discussions."

A Chinese government statement on the Malta meeting largely echoed the US version, saying "the two sides conducted candid, substantive and constructive strategic communication."

Wang brought up the issue of Taiwan, a self-governing, democratic island that China claims but which also receives strong US support, as a "red line that cannot be crossed in Sino-US relations."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi
Wang Yi recently returned to the post of foreign minister after his predecessor Qin Gang was removed from office Image: Yin Bogu/picture alliance/Xinhua News Agency

On the same issue, the White House statement commented: "The United States noted the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."

Sullivan and Wang last met in May in the Austrian capital of Vienna for talks.

Biden and Xi to talk?

Meanwhile, Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have not spoken or met since a summit in Bali last year but Washington officials say they are working to reconnect the two leaders.

A string of high-level US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have met recently with Chinese officials to lay the groundwork for a possible Xi-Biden meeting.

jsi/wd (AFP, AP)

