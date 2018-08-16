 US media fight back against Trump attacks | Americas| North and South American news impacting on Europe | DW | 16.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Americas

US media fight back against Trump attacks

US newspapers have launched a concerted campaign to counter President Donald Trump's attacks on the press dubbed #EnemyOfNone. Over 350 media outlets are carrying editorials stressing the importance of free journalism.

Donald Trump speaking at Fort Drum (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Kaster)

A wide array of US newspapers on Thursday hit back at President Donald Trump's often vitriolic attacks on the news media, with editorials accusing the US leader of endangering democracy by labelling any reports criticizing his actions as "fake news."

The Boston Globe, which led calls for the media campaign, wrote that "today in the United States we have a president who has created a mantra that members of the media who do not blatantly support the policies of the current US administration are the 'enemy of the people'."

"This is one of the many lies that have been thrown out by this president, much like an old-time charlatan threw out 'magic' dust or water on a hopeful crowd," its editorial, entitled "Journalists are not the Enemy," said.

The terms "fake news" and "enemy of the people" have often been used by Trump in connection any critical news reports. The president even admitted in a tweet in May 2018 that he considered any negative news regarding his person or administration "fake news."

Encouragement to strongmen

The Globe also argued that Trump's treatment of the press was encouraging authoritarian leaders such as Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan to suppress free journalism.

"Replacing a free media with a state-run media has always been a first order of business for any corrupt regime taking over a country," the Globe wrote.

The New York Times, one of the newspapers most vilified by Trump, pointed out the dangers of blanket criticism of the press both to democracy and to journalists themselves.

"[I]nsisting that truths you don't like are 'fake news' is dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy. And calling journalists the 'enemy of the people' is dangerous, period," the Times wrote. 

The outgoing UN high commissioner for human rights, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, said in an interview with the Guardian newspaper this month that Trump's classing of journalists as enemies was "getting very close to incitement to violence."

Read more: UN human rights chief paints bleak picture of violations around the globe

tj/kms (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Trump slams media as 'enemy of the people'

US President Donald Trump has again lashed out at media, reiterating his accusation that they spread "fake news." His latest lambasting of the press comes as he prepares to reconnect with his base in Florida. (18.02.2017)  

UN assembly approves Chile's Michelle Bachelet as rights chief

The two-term Chilean president will replace Jordan's Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, a sharp critic of Donald Trump's policies. This is not the first time Bachelet, a torture survivor, is taking a role at the world body. (10.08.2018)  

New York Times publisher tells President Trump: Persistent media attacks are dangerous

The meeting was requested by President Trump who is perpetually unhappy over media coverage of him and his governance. But much of the media industry frets over the incessantly combative verbal attacks by the president. (29.07.2018)  

UN human rights chief paints bleak picture of violations around the globe

From Syria to Yemen and the US, the UN human rights body has delivered a scathing annual report on violations and threats to rights around the globe. Syria and Myanmar have some of the worst conditions. (07.03.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Related content

Arthur Gregg (A.G.) Sulzberger und sein Vater Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr. im New York Times building in New York

New York Times publisher tells President Trump: Persistent media attacks are dangerous 29.07.2018

The meeting was requested by President Trump who is perpetually unhappy over media coverage of him and his governance. But much of the media industry frets over the incessantly combative verbal attacks by the president.

USA Newseum in Washington - Ivanka Trump bei Axios360 News Shapers

Ivanka Trump rebukes Donald: Media is not the enemy 03.08.2018

Ivanka Trump rejected her father's accusation that the media is "the enemy of the people." Hours later, Donald Trump doubled down on his attacks at a fiery rally, calling the media "fake, fake disgusting news."

Trump USA Flagge Weißes Haus Migration

Donald Trump to invite Vladimir Putin to the White House 19.07.2018

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his efforts for better ties with Russia, saying the Helsinki summit was a success. The US president now hopes to host Putin in Washington before year's end.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 