US lawmakers to look into reported FBI probe into Trump

A New York Times (NYT) report claiming that the FBI had launched a counterintelligence investigation against President Donald Trump prompted a heated response from the president and his political opponents on Saturday.

The NYT article claims that FBI was considering whether or not Trump was working against US interests on behalf of Russia. Trump first drew the attention of agents during the 2016 campaign, when he called for Russia to hack into Hillary Clinton's emails, and notably praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

FBI officials reportedly discussed opening a probe after Trump urged loyalty from FBI's then-director James Comey and apparently asked him to end a Russia-linked investigation. However, according to unnamed sources cited by the NYT, the counterintelligence probe was only launched after Trump fired Comey. With Special Counsel Robert Mueller starting his collusion inquiry days later, the FBI investigation was soon folded into Mueller's probe, which is still ongoing.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Democrats in the dark Over the summer, a security company hired by the Democratic National Convention tells the DNC that they have been successfully infiltrated by hackers for more than year. Two groups, known as Cozy Bear and Fancy Bear, both have links to the Russian government, the Washington Post reports.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline All eyes on Russia At the end of July, the FBI launches an investigation into whether or not the Russian government ordered the DNC hack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov calls the move "paranoid."

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline 'Russia, if you're listening' On the campaign trail, Republican nominee Donald Trump encourages Russia to "find the 30,000 emails that are missing." In a series of debates with rival Hillary Clinton, Trump casts doubt on Moscow's role in hacks that targeted the DNC and Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Wikileaks targets Clinton Wikileaks begins releasing slightly compromising emails from Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Co-founder Julian Assange defends targeting Clinton, saying Trump's own statements are indictment enough of the Republican nominee. Over a period of months, Wikileaks consistently denies allegations that its sources are Russian.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline CIA, FBI investigations In a rare moment of complete agreement for the US' two biggest intelligence agencies, both the FBI and CIA come to the conclusion that the Russia government sought to influence the US election by promoting unfavorable coverage of Hillary Clinton.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Donald and Vladmir Trump, who has made no secret of his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, calls the intelligence reports "ridiculous." Anti-Clinton voices slam the probe as a distraction meant to discredit the now president-elect. This puts Trump at odds with congressional Republicans who call for an independent investigation.

Hacking the 2016 US election: a timeline Obama expels diplomats At the end of December, the Obama administration expels 35 Russian diplomats and shuts down two Russian intelligence compounds as the Kremlin continues to deny a roll in the summer's cyber attacks. President Putin eschews direct retaliation, saying he will wait to see how President-elect Trump's Russia policies play out. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



For 'no reason & with no proof'

Posting on Twitter on Saturday, Trump said that "the FBI was in complete turmoil" at the time due to "Comey's poor leadership."

"Wow, just learned in the Failing New York Times that the corrupt former leaders of the FBI, almost all fired or forced to leave the agency for some very bad reasons, opened up an investigation on me, for no reason & with no proof, after I fired Lyin' James Comey, a total sleaze!" Trump wrote.

He also called Comey a "Crooked Cop" who was "being totally protected by his best friend Bob Mueller."

FBI move 'unprecedented'

In turn, the head of the US Congress Judiciary Committee, Democrat Jerrold Nadler, said that his committee would "take steps to better understand both the president's actions and the FBI's response to that behavior," he said.

"We have learned from [the NTY report] that, even in the earliest days of the Trump Administration, the President's behavior was so erratic and so concerning that the FBI felt compelled to do the unprecedented — open a counterintelligence investigation into a sitting president and his possible co-optation by a hostile foreign government."

"There is no reason to doubt the seriousness or professionalism of the FBI, as the president did in reaction to this story. Indeed, his go-to complaints — about former Director Comey and Secretary Clinton — do nothing to address the incredibly serious nature of these allegations," Nadler said, adding that lawmakers would also work to protect FBI investigators from Trump's "increasingly unhinged attacks."

Separately, an article in the Washington Post reported that Trump has sought to hide details of his face-to-face conversations with Putin, including the notes made by his own interpreter. Trump denied the allegations.

Who is James Comey? A divisive figure The seventh in a lineage of FBI directors with law degrees, James Comey has shaped politics in the US as the head of the law enforcement agency. But who is the man behind the headlines? From prosecuting an American celebrity to refusing to sanction the NSA's mass surveillance program, DW explores the contentious life of James Comey.

Who is James Comey? Taking down a celebrity Serving as Manhattan's chief federal prosecutor, Comey rose to notoriety in 2002, when he led the prosecution of US celebrity Martha Stewart for securities fraud and obstruction of justice. Stewart, widely known in the US for her cooking and lifestyle shows, served a 5-month jail sentence following the highly-publicized case.

Who is James Comey? Enhanced interrogation In late 2003, Comey was confirmed as the US deputy attorney general, making him the second-highest-ranking official in the Justice Department. Serving under former President George W. Bush, Comey endorsed a memorandum approving the use of 13 enhanced interrogation techniques during the War on Terror, including waterboarding. He later said he lobbied to have the policy toned down.

Who is James Comey? Mass surveillance Comey has warned of the consequences of domestic mass surveillance, saying in March: "There is no such thing as absolute privacy in America." While serving as acting attorney general during the hospitalization of John Ashcroft in 2004, he refused to endorse the legality of the NSA's domestic surveillance program, even when pressured by the Bush administration.

Who is James Comey? Obama's choice In 2013, then-President Barack Obama nominated Comey to serve as the seventh director of the FBI. He received the nomination despite being a registered member of the Republican party. Later that year, he received congressional approval to takeover the office. In his installation speech, he said the bureau's work is founded on integrity. "Without integrity, all is lost," he said.

Who is James Comey? More Holocaust education In 2015, Comey penned an op-ed on why he required new FBI special agents and intelligence analysts to visit the Holocaust Museum in Washington. He said the reason was to have them understand the consequences of abusing power and to be confronted by the atrocities humans are capable of. "I believe that the Holocaust is the most significant event in human history," he said.

Who is James Comey? Election scandal In July 2016, Comey announced that the FBI had found no evidence of criminal intention in Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as state secretary. But days before the presidential election, he issued a letter to lawmakers informing them of new emails deemed "pertinent to the investigation." He later said no evidence was uncovered. Clinton has since blamed Comey for losing the election.

Who is James Comey? 'You're fired' On May 9, Trump sent Comey an unusual letter firing the FBI director, cutting short his 10-year mandate to lead the bureau. Given the ongoing FBI-led investigation into election-meddling by Russia, critics have warned that the move may amount to obstruction of justice for undermining the probe. Trump later appeared to threaten Comey over the existence of "tapes" of their conversations.

Who is James Comey? Trump-Russia nexus Comey reportedly kept memos of interactions between him and President Donald Trump, which appear to implicate the head of state in attempts to obstruct a federal probe into Russia's alleged involvement in influencing the 2016 election. The day after US media reported on the existence of the memos, the Justice Department named a special counsel to lead the probe amid fears of White House influence.

Who is James Comey? Damning testimony? In June 2017, shortly after being fired, Comey testified in Congress that he believed Trump fired him over the Russia probe. "I was fired in some way to change, or the endeavor was to change, the way the Russia investigation was being conducted," he told lawmakers. He has since released a book, in which he described Trump as a "mafia boss" who is "untethered to the truth." Author: Lewis Sanders IV



