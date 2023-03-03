  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
Wayne Shorter, man playing saxophone
Wayne Shorter, saxophonist and composerImage: Brian Foskett/National Jazz Archive/Heritage I/picture alliance
MusicUnited States of America

US jazz musician Wayne Shorter dies

29 minutes ago

Wayne Shorter was considered one of the greatest representatives of jazz. The saxophonist, who played with Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock, has died at the age of 89.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OCTm

Influential jazz musician and pioneering saxophone player Wayne Shorter, who composed classics such as "Lester Left Town," "Nefertiti", "E.S.P." and "Footprints," has died in a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 89, his spokeswoman, Alisse Kingsley, and record label Blue Note Records confirmed.

Born in the US state of New Jersey in 1933, Shorter's extraordinary talent was apparent early on. He was considered a jazz prodigy even as a teenager, first learning the clarinet before switching to the saxophone.

He and his brother started playing in small clubs, going by the names of "Mr. Weird" and "Doc Strange." They wore dark sunglasses while performing, and "had wrinkled clothes, because we thought you played bebop better with wrinkled clothes," Shorter told The Atlantic magazine in 2004."You had to be raggedy to be for real."

After studying music at New York University, he spent two years in the US Army, where he played with renowned jazz pianist Horace Silver.

Jazz and fusion 

In the course of his long career, he played with greats including Miles Davis, Art Blakey and Herbie Hancock, as well as in the famous jazz fusion formation Weather Report, which was influential in style at the time.

Wayne Shorter's group was interested in technological innovations in music and experimented with rock, funk and R'n'B and electronic elements. His collaboration with Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan and Carlos Santana introduced him to a wider audience.

A life lived for music

Shorter was one of the last living jazz greats with roots in the genre's 1950s heyday, when jazz was played in dance halls while also gaining prominence in intellectual circles. He "shaped the color and contour of modern jazz as one of its most intensely admired composers," wrote The New York Times in its obit.

He continued to tour despite his age for a long time, and struggled with health issues — which however did not stop him from composing an opera with bassist Esperanza Spalding that premiered in 2021.

"Wayne is a real composer" with "a kind of curiosity about working with musical rules," Miles Davis recalled in his autobiography. "If they didn't work, then he broke them, but with musical sense; he understood that freedom in music was the ability to know the rules in order to bend them to your own satisfaction and taste."

db/eg (dpa, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Foreign ministers of the Quad group at their meeting in New Delhi.

Ukraine updates: Putin can't wage war with impunity, says US

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Bola Tinubu

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Who is Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu?

PoliticsMarch 1, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A room full of small children with their arms outstretched doing exercises

Helping Pakistan's orphaned children

Helping Pakistan's orphaned children

Society19 hours ago01:33 min
More from Asia

Germany

F-35 fighter jets

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Revamp of Germany’s armed forces stalls

Politics18 hours ago01:37 min
More from Germany

Europe

Rainfall is sharply down across Europe, after the continent's worst summer drought in 500 years.

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Winter drought follows dry summer in Europe

Nature and Environment3 hours ago02:04 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of Syrian women wrapped in blankets gather in a circle in an emergency shelter after a deadly earthquake

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Syria earthquakes make life worse for women

Human Rights21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

United States President Joe Biden, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, left, conduct a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, February 7, 2022

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

German chancellor goes to US feeling confident

Politics18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in South Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage