2022 Jazzfest Bonn features prominent line-up

The Jazzfest in Bonn has a definitive feel to it. Like other cultural events that take place here, the festival in Ludwig van Beethoven's city of birth follows a rich tradition of music.

The Jazzfest Bonn is a nonprofit collective that was founded in 2008-2009 by Peter Materna, an internationally renowned jazz saxophonist who is now the CEO and the artistic head of the festival.

"The impulse and also the desire for a sophisticated and internationally oriented jazz festival came from the head of Bonn's culture department at the time," Materna said. "Bonn had long been a city which offered a large variety of good classical music. What was missing was a first-class and ambitious format with contemporary music to complement that," he added.

Since then, the Jazzfest Bonn's intention is to make this multinational and integrative art form accessible to as many people as possible, Materna explains. "Jazz music, with its typical qualities, fits perfectly into our society today."

Jazz saxophonist Peter Materna heads the Jazzfest Bonn

Jazz in Europe

In the US, jazz emerged as a musical form in the late 19th and early 20th century, tracing its roots to African slaves who were brought from the continent to the Americas. According to the EHNE, the Digital Encyclopedia of European History published by the University of Sorbonne, the word "jazz" appeared in written form only in 1913 and the first recording establishing the genre in its own right was made in 1917 in New York.

From this point on, jazz musicians from the US toured to cities in Western Europe, the Americas, China and Japan. Jazz made inroads into the UK, perhaps because of its linguistic and cultural connection to the US, and into France and Germany, where African-American musicians became established.

Shortly after the first World War, jazz created waves in western Europe, with many classical musicians, including Igor Stravinsky, Darius Milhaud and George Auric warming up to the music and seeing it as a source of "renewal."

The Rolf Kühn Quartet

Beginning in the 1920s, European musicians began developing their own styles of jazz. Periodicals such as Jazz Hot were created in France, while the music label Swing aimed to produce exclusively jazz.

Jazz musicians were not tolerated by the Third Reich as well as in the Soviet bloc, but it did serve as a cultural marker representing Western liberal ideals.

Jazz began gaining traction in Europe in the 1950s, and musicians such as Django Reinhardt stood up on their own in the global jazz scene.

Today, according to the EHNE, Europe alongside Japan is a global region where jazz is taught and actively practiced, possibly even ahead of the US.

Currently, the jazz landscape of Europe is rather heterogeneous, says Peter Materna, mentioning the important jazz festivals that take place in Switzerland and France.

France hosts the Jazz a Juan-les-Pins at the Cote d'Azur, partnering with New Orleans, considered the birthplace of jazz, and the Nice Jazz Festival, which began in 1948 and is one of the oldest in Europe. Switzerland hosts the Montreux jazz festival. In the UK, the Love Supreme Festival in Lewes, Sussex, is one major jazz event among several others across the country. Other prominent festivals include Jazz Middelheim in Belgium, the North Sea Jazz Festival in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and several more in the Ukraine, Poland, Norway and so on.

"In the meantime, Jazzfest Bonn has also developed into one of the biggest jazz festivals in Europe and has an excellent reputation worldwide," Materna says.

Jazz for the future

This year's Jazzfest line-up features several star musicians, including Armenian pianist Tigran Hamasyan, Portuguese singer Maria Joao, musical ensemble the Estonian Voices, Dutch pianist Jasper van't Hof, Japanese pianist Aki Takase and Spanish trumpeter Andrea Motis.

German guests include pianist Michael Wollny and jazz clarinetist and saxophonist Rolf Kühn, who has been compared to the jazz maestro Benny Goodman; he is a "living legend," says Materna.

10 great jazz films 'Born to Be Blue' The American trumpeter and vocalist Chet Baker (1929 - 1988) is a jazz legend. Baker was one of the few white musicians to find a place among jazz greats such as Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie and Thelonious Monk. The Canadian filmmaker Robert Budreau focused on the last years of Baker's life in his film "Born to Be Blue," starring Ethan Hawke.

10 great jazz films 'Let's Get Lost' Among the different films about the world's greatest jazz musicians, there are also several remarkable documentaries. "Let's Get Lost" (1988) is an exceptional one. It covers several decades of Chet Baker's career. The film was nominated for an Oscar.

10 great jazz films 'The Glenn Miller Story' This film did win an Oscar, in 1955. Directed by Anthony Mann, "The Glenn Miller Story" stars James Stewart as the big band leader and trombonist Glenn Miller. The film tells a melodramatic love story, but music naturally plays a leading role in it. It is also a great Technicolor movie.

10 great jazz films 'Sweet and Lowdown' Woody Allen, who's also an avid clarinet player, demonstrated with this 1999 film that a jazz film can be captivating without being based on real-life musicians. "Sweet and Lowdown" tells the story of a gifted swing and jazz guitarist (Sean Penn) in the 1920s. The comedy also humorously integrates documentary-style interviews with critics and biographers of the fictional musician.

10 great jazz films 'The Cotton Club' Francis Ford Coppola likewise looked back at the 1920s jazz scene in his film "The Cotton Club" (1984), which was also the name of a famous New York City night club from 1923 to 1935. Combining music and a gangster story, the film starred among others Richard Gere and Diane Lane (picture). The film was nominated for several awards, but flopped at the box office.

10 great jazz films 'Kansas City' A decade later, Robert Altman directed a film with a similar concept as that of his colleague Coppola. "Kansas City" also tells a gangster story set in a jazz scene hot spot - this time in Kansas City in 1934. Harry Belafonte and Jennifer Jason Leigh (picture) were among the movie's stars.

10 great jazz films 'Round Midnight' One of the best films about jazz ever made is by French director Bertrand Tavernier. "Round Midnight" (1986) is set in Paris in the 1950s and tells the story of an alcoholic saxophone player. The director (right) wanted authentic music in the film, and it features several musicians, among them Dexter Gordon (left) in the lead role.

10 great jazz films 'Bird' Clint Eastwood paid tribute to the legendary saxophonist Charlie Parker in his 1988 biopic, "Bird." Forest Whitaker's performance in the lead role was brilliant, earning him the best actor award in Cannes. The movie features atmospheric sequences covering Parker's life between music and drugs, up until his early death at the age of 34.

10 great jazz films 'Mo' Better Blues' Director Spike Lee is also a great jazz fan. His musical drama "Mo' Better Blues" (1990) is set in Brooklyn in 1969 and portrays the career of the fictional trumpeter Bleek Gilliam, played by Denzel Washington (left), pictured here with the filmmaker, who also starred in the film.

10 great jazz films 'La La Land' And finally, this year's great winner at the Oscars is a film about jazz - even though "La La Land" most famously borrows from Hollywood's musical genre. The story of Sebastian Wilder, the struggling jazz pianist depicted by Ryan Gosling, is also a tribute to the history of jazz and its commercialization over the last decades. Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)



"Jazz is tremendously multilayered, it has many traditional styles, but also very modern tendencies," Materna says.

The last weekend of the month-long Jazzfest will take a look at the future of jazz in Germany, which "is characterized by young people — the artists as well as the concert-goers," points out Materna.

Bands like the Berlin-based LIUN and the Science Fiction Band, Hamburg's TOYTOY and Munich's Jazzrausch Bigband are representative of new directions taken in jazz and are influencing and promoting jazz internationally.

With a line-up of stars and acts for all ages and tastes, Materna is quite convinced that the Jazzfest Bonn will remain an important event in the future. "My wish is that, together with the artists and our great public, we are successful in bringing more attention to our region. I am not at all worried about the future success of the Jazzfest Bonn," he concludes.

More information on the Jazzfest Bonn, which runs until May 28, can be found here.