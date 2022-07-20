Guitar legend Carlos Santana at 75

The legendary guitarist and singer celebrated an unexpected comeback in 1999 at the age of 52, with his album "Supernatural," which won eight Grammy awards, including Album of the Year. It is not only one of Carlos Santana's most successful album, but also among the best-selling records worldwide.

Still, it is only one of the highlights of a long and eventful career of the pioneering musician who turns 75 on July 20.

He was still performing at the beginning of the month, but collapsed onstage during a gig in Michigan on July 5. The health scare turned out to be due to heat exhaustion and dehydration, his team said. Still Santana has postponed half a dozen tour stops — "out of an abundance of caution for the artist's health," his manager, Michael Vrionis, said in a statement posted the musician's official website

Humble beginnings: Carlos Santana

.

From Mexico to San Francisco

Though Santana became famous for his blues-style solo electric guitar riffs, his first instrument was actually the violin.

Born in Autlan de Navarro, Mexico, on July 20, 1947, Carlos Augusto Santana Alves' father, a mariachi musician, began teaching the boy violin at age 5 and guitar from age 8.

Santana listened to the music of the early American rocker Ritchie Valens, who is best known for combining his Mexican roots with a rock beat in the 1958 hit "La Bamba." Little did Santana know that he, too — like Valens — would become a pioneering artist of Latin-influenced rock.

His other musical idols included guitar legends such as B B King, T-Bone Walker, Ray Charles and John Lee Hooker, whose influence can be heard throughout Santana's career in his blues-tinted guitar lines.

Santana was inspired by Ritchie Valens

Santana's family eventually moved to San Francisco, California, where he completed high school but chose not to attend college, instead working as a dishwasher, busking for change and playing in bands whenever he had the chance.

San Francisco's booming 1960's counterculture movement highly influenced Santana, expanding his musical exposure and political perspectives.

"Mahatma Gandhi, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Che Guevara, Mother Teresa — they led a revolution of conscience," Santana once said of the era. "The Beatles, the Doors, Jimi Hendrix created revolution and evolution themes. The music was like Dali, with many colors and revolutionary ways."

The chance that made a lifetime of music

Santana got his lucky break in 1966 when he was asked to step on stage as a last-minute replacement for an intoxicated fellow musician at the Fillmore West, a popular rock hall in San Francisco. His gripping performance caught the ears of both the audience and a key producer.

With David Brown at Woodstock in 1969

Shortly thereafter, Santana created the Santana Blues Band, later shortened to just Santana, and was signed to Columbia Records. He was now set to rock the world with his band's distinctive sound and his long and lilting solo guitar melodies.

In August 1969, Santana and his band performed at the legendary Woodstock Festival and released their first self-titled album. The album single, "Evil Ways," reached number four on the US album charts.

He and the band continued to perform and record new albums throughout the '60s and '70s, producing such long-lasting hits such as "Oye Como Va" and "Black Magic Woman."

Plunging into spirituality

However, the group was plagued by conflict of musical interests, musicians' drug use and financial problems.

In 1973, Santana turned to meditation and spirituality, taking on the name Devadip, which means "the lamp, light and eye of God."

At the same time, his musical style moved towards jazz fusion and included Eastern Indian musical influences, which — while critically praised — resulted in a loss of sales.

Cindy Black Santana (left) with Carlos Santana

Santana moved away from spirituality after a 1982 falling-out with his guru and set his sights on recharging his commercial appeal.

Though he continued touring throughout the '80s and early '90s, it wasn't until the late '90s that he found himself back at the top of the music world.

The winner of 10 Grammy Awards and three Latin Grammy Awards, Santana was honored with the Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009; he was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1997 and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a year later.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them The Royal Drummers of Burundi This ensemble uses drums called karyenda, which are made of hollowed tree trunks covered with animal skins. They often perform at ceremonies such as births, funerals and coronations of mwami (or kings). Recognized by UNESCO in 2014 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the karyenda are considered sacred in Burundi.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them 'The Jungle Line' by Joni Mitchell The Royal Drummers of Burundi had a major influence on various musicians such as The Clash, Echo and the Bunnymen, Adam and the Ants, Malcolm McLaren and Bow Wow Wow. A field recording of one of their performances was also featured on Canadian singer songwriter Joni Mitchell's "The Jungle Line," a song on her 1975 album, "The Hissing of Summer Lawns."

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them Imitating tonal speech Some drums are called "talking drums" as their pitches can be regulated to mimic human speech. Used as communication devices in western African societies, these hourglass-shaped drums have two drumheads connected by leather tension cords, which allow the player to change the pitch of the drums by squeezing the cords between their arm and body.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them 'In Your Eyes' by Peter Gabriel The talking drum made an appearance in English rock musician Peter Gabriel's fifth solo album, "So," in 1986. The song "In Your Eyes" features Senegalese singer songwriter Youssou N'Dour (right, performing with Gabriel in 2014) singing a part at the end of the song translated into his native Wolof, while renowned French drummer and songwriter, Manu Katche, played the talking drum.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them Nimble fingers necessary The tabla is one of the most recognizable percussion instruments from the Indian subcontinent and commonly used in north Indian classical music. Consisting of two drums, called bayan and dayan for the left and right hands respectively, the drums feature a layer of goatskin stretched over a metal or clay vessel. Pictured here is famed Indian tabla virtuoso, Zakir Hussain.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them 'Black Mountain Side' by Led Zeppelin Although inspired by a traditional Irish folk song called "Down by Blackwaterside," this instrumental by the English rock band had an Indian flavor to it thanks to the tabla-playing of drummer and sitarist, Viram Jasani. Recorded in October 1968 at Olympic Studios in London, "Black Mountain Side" was part of the group's 1969 debut album, "Led Zeppelin."

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them The Irish bodhran This iconic Irish drum is said to pre-date Christianity, and is believed to have begun as an implement first rather than an instrument. Believed to translate from Gaelic as "skin tray," it has been used among others to carry peat. It features prominently in the instrumental music of Irish folk band The Chieftains. Kevin Conneff is seen here playing a bodhran, with bandmate Matt Molloy on flute.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them 'The Rocky Road to Dublin' with The Rolling Stones Credited with popularizing Irish folk music, The Chieftains gained further mainstream acclaim in the US in the 1970s when they worked on the Academy Award-winning soundtrack to Stanley Kubrick's 1975 film "Barry Lyndon." Their 1995 album "The Long Black Veil" featured some famous collaborations, including "The Rocky Road to Dublin," which they did with The Rolling Stones.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them The Latin connection Latin percussion instruments like congas, bongos, and timbales have also featured prominently in mainstream music. Seen here is famed Mexican-American guitarist and songwriter Carlos Santana whose band produced hits like "Black Magic Woman" and "Smooth" accompanied by percussion instruments such as the maracas that the singer is seen shaking here.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them 'They Don't Care About Us' by Michael Jackson Brazilian drumming group Olodum (pictured) had long been an institution in the country's famous carnival scene. But they gained global exposure in 1996, when they were featured in a Michael Jackson song, "They Don't Care About Us." The band is also actively involved in social movements against racism and for civil and human rights.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them Bridging cultural and musical divides Trilok Gurtu is yet another master drummer and world music pioneer who seamlessly melded Indian classical music, Western jazz and funk, African music and Brazilian music. Among others, he has collaborated with Gary Moore, John McLaughlin, Jan Garbarek, Joe Zawinul and Robert Miles.

Traditional drums and pop stars who have used them More than just musical The drum set has been named music instrument of the year 2022 by the German Music Council — and percussion instruments from around the world are regularly incorporated into drum kits. More than just musical instruments, traditional drums are often considered sacred. Used as a mode of communication or for religious purposes, in some cases, even their creation often involves rituals. Author: Brenda Haas



Global musician, global activist

Santana is not only a pan-cultural musician but also a global activist.

In 1998, the rocker and his family founded the Milagro ("Miracle") Foundation dedicated to helping vulnerable and underserved children in the areas of arts, education and health.

His 2014 memoir "The Universal Tone: Bringing my Story to Light" highlights his personal journey and his belief in the infinite potential of every individual. "Love is the light that is inside of all of us, everyone," he wrote, in a nod to his spiritual influence. "I salute the light that you are and that is inside your heart."