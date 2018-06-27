 Woodstock 50 anniversary festival canceled | Music | DW | 01.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Music

Woodstock 50 anniversary festival canceled

Woodstock 50 was scheduled to take place for three days in mid-August. Just days before the event, organizers have called off the festival planned to commemorate the legendary 1969 celebration of peace, love and music.

  • Woodstock Festival (imago/United Archives)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    A culture-shifting event

    The iconic music festival from August 15-18, 1969 was actually held some 95 kilometers (60 miles) from the town of Woodstock itself, on a farmland in Bethel, New York. The name came from Woodstock Ventures, the investment group behind the festival. Billed as "An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music," it became a pivotal event in cultural history.

  • A mass of people at Woodstock Festival (imago/United Archives)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    A mass celebration of counterculture

    "By the time we got to Woodstock, we were half a million strong," sang Crosby, Stills & Nash at the festival. Rather than buying tickets, the crowds tore down the fence on the first day. The festival attracted over 400,000 people — twice as many as the organizers had anticipated. As singer Joni Mitchell later said, the participants could feel "they were part of a greater organism."

  • cars parked with people walking down Happy Avenue (imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    Walk or take a helicopter instead

    There was such a high volume of traffic that it took eight hours to drive the some 150 kilometers from New York City to Bethel. To reach the site, festival goers had to leave their cars behind and walk the last stretch — an average of 24 kilometers (15 miles) each on foot. Some of the performers had to be flown in by helicopter — as did over 500 kilos (1,100 pounds) of food.

  • Richie Havens at the Woodstock Festival (picture alliance/kpa)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    Freedom

    It was folk singer Richie Havens who opened the festival on Friday, August 15. He improvised one of the most iconic songs of the event, "Freedom," right on the spot. With the other opening acts caught in the traffic, Havens played on for hours, weaving lyrics from old spirituals into his songs.

  • Joe Cocker at Woodstock (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    A little help

    In the 1970 Oscar-winning documentary, Woodstock became world famous. Through film and recording rights, the promoters of the event, nearly bankrupt after the festival, were able to more than recoup their losses. The film includes Joe Cocker's memorable "With a Little Help from My Friends." After the singer's set, a thunderstorm disrupted the concerts for several hours.

  • Rock music fans sit on a tree sculpture as one leaps mid-air onto a pile of hay during the Woodstock Music and Art Festival (picture-alliance/AP)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    Diving into the spirit

    Between acts, public announcements from the stage helped people in the crowd who'd lost each other meet again — or warned about bad drugs: "The brown acid that's circulating around is not specifically too good..." Fueled by the music, the feeling of community and psychedelic drugs, hippies found their trip rewarding, despite the chaos, shortage of food, the rain — and lots of mud.

  • Joan Baez at Woodstock (AP)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    Women in a man's world

    Among the 32 acts that performed during the weekend, only three women took to the stage as solo artists: Joan Baez (picture), Janis Joplin and Melanie. Other female performers included Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane as well as Licorice McKecknie and Rose Simpson of the Incredible String Band. Baez was six months pregnant at the time.

  • Woodstock crowd (imago/ZUMA Press)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    Make love, not war

    Maybe not many festival participants were naked in the crowd of half a million, but the nudity of a few contributed to the festival's legendary status. Disrobing in public was nearly inconceivable in the prudish United States back then, but for those who were there, it was simply another way of expressing freedom and tolerance.

  • Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock (picture-alliance/MediaPunch/P. Tarnoff)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    An epic conclusion

    Jimi Hendrix had insisted on closing the festival and was also the highest-paid performer of the event. Scheduled to start at midnight, he ended up taking the stage on Monday at 9 am due to delays. By that time, most of the crowd had left. But those who stayed were rewarded with a legendary two-hour performance, which included the guitarist's distorted take on the "Star-Spangled Banner."

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


  • Woodstock Festival (imago/United Archives)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    A culture-shifting event

    The iconic music festival from August 15-18, 1969 was actually held some 95 kilometers (60 miles) from the town of Woodstock itself, on a farmland in Bethel, New York. The name came from Woodstock Ventures, the investment group behind the festival. Billed as "An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music," it became a pivotal event in cultural history.

  • A mass of people at Woodstock Festival (imago/United Archives)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    A mass celebration of counterculture

    "By the time we got to Woodstock, we were half a million strong," sang Crosby, Stills & Nash at the festival. Rather than buying tickets, the crowds tore down the fence on the first day. The festival attracted over 400,000 people — twice as many as the organizers had anticipated. As singer Joni Mitchell later said, the participants could feel "they were part of a greater organism."

  • cars parked with people walking down Happy Avenue (imago/Entertainment Pictures)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    Walk or take a helicopter instead

    There was such a high volume of traffic that it took eight hours to drive the some 150 kilometers from New York City to Bethel. To reach the site, festival goers had to leave their cars behind and walk the last stretch — an average of 24 kilometers (15 miles) each on foot. Some of the performers had to be flown in by helicopter — as did over 500 kilos (1,100 pounds) of food.

  • Richie Havens at the Woodstock Festival (picture alliance/kpa)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    Freedom

    It was folk singer Richie Havens who opened the festival on Friday, August 15. He improvised one of the most iconic songs of the event, "Freedom," right on the spot. With the other opening acts caught in the traffic, Havens played on for hours, weaving lyrics from old spirituals into his songs.

  • Joe Cocker at Woodstock (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    A little help

    In the 1970 Oscar-winning documentary, Woodstock became world famous. Through film and recording rights, the promoters of the event, nearly bankrupt after the festival, were able to more than recoup their losses. The film includes Joe Cocker's memorable "With a Little Help from My Friends." After the singer's set, a thunderstorm disrupted the concerts for several hours.

  • Rock music fans sit on a tree sculpture as one leaps mid-air onto a pile of hay during the Woodstock Music and Art Festival (picture-alliance/AP)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    Diving into the spirit

    Between acts, public announcements from the stage helped people in the crowd who'd lost each other meet again — or warned about bad drugs: "The brown acid that's circulating around is not specifically too good..." Fueled by the music, the feeling of community and psychedelic drugs, hippies found their trip rewarding, despite the chaos, shortage of food, the rain — and lots of mud.

  • Joan Baez at Woodstock (AP)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    Women in a man's world

    Among the 32 acts that performed during the weekend, only three women took to the stage as solo artists: Joan Baez (picture), Janis Joplin and Melanie. Other female performers included Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane as well as Licorice McKecknie and Rose Simpson of the Incredible String Band. Baez was six months pregnant at the time.

  • Woodstock crowd (imago/ZUMA Press)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    Make love, not war

    Maybe not many festival participants were naked in the crowd of half a million, but the nudity of a few contributed to the festival's legendary status. Disrobing in public was nearly inconceivable in the prudish United States back then, but for those who were there, it was simply another way of expressing freedom and tolerance.

  • Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock (picture-alliance/MediaPunch/P. Tarnoff)

    Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

    An epic conclusion

    Jimi Hendrix had insisted on closing the festival and was also the highest-paid performer of the event. Scheduled to start at midnight, he ended up taking the stage on Monday at 9 am due to delays. By that time, most of the crowd had left. But those who stayed were rewarded with a legendary two-hour performance, which included the guitarist's distorted take on the "Star-Spangled Banner."

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


"Woodstock 50 today announced that the three-day festival to celebrate its 50th anniversary has been canceled," the organizers said in a statement on Wednesday.

The tribute festival to mark the 50th anniversary of the legendary 1969 celebration of peace, love and music was scheduled for August 16-18.

"We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the festival we imagined with the great lineup we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating," said Michael Lang, co-founder of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival. "We released all the talent so any involvement on their part would be voluntary. Due to conflicting radius issues in the DC area many acts were unable to participate and others passed for their own reasons."

The cancellation did not come as a complete surprise, as the organizers experienced a series of setbacks. They were turned down at two proposed festival sites in upstate New York and lost funding. Headliners booked for the concerts, including rapper Jay-Z and pop star Miley Cyrus, also pulled out. The festival lineup in 1969 included The Who, Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix.

An alternative event

Woodstock 50 was called off, but there actually will be a celebration of the mythical festival at the original 1969 site.

On the anniversary weekend, Ringo Starr, Santana and Dan Fogerty are performing at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts: "Same place.Different time.Still historic," the website proclaims.

  • Jimi Hendrix Experience (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    The Jimi Hendrix Experience

    England, 1966: Jimi Hendrix, drummer Mitch Mitchell (left) and bassist Noel Redding as the newly formed The Jimi Hendrix Experience. Their first album was released a year later, and "Are You Experienced" climbed to number two in the UK Charts, just behind the Beatles's – who were Hendrix fans — "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

  • Jimi Hendrix on stage 1967 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    "Experience" in Monterey

    Off to the US, where Hendrix played alongside the Animals, Janis Joplin, The Who and various other top acts at the Monterey Pop Festival in June 1967 to a crowd of 90,000 – many more than the expected 10,000 festival goers. Hendrix's wild show included smashing and burning a guitar. As the "Los Angeles Times" put it, Jimi left the stage having "graduated from rumor to legend."

  • Jimi Hendrix plays guitar with tongue (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    Teeth, lips, tongue

    A guitar was more than just an instrument to Jimi Hendrix – it was also a playground and a sex object. Left-handed, Hendrix had his right-handed guitars restrung with the bass string on top. It changed everything, becoming the basis of his signature sound. Playing with his teeth or tongue was just one of the many ways he expressed his unique style.

  • USA Woodstock 1969 - Jimi Hendrix (picture-alliance/MediaPunch/P. Tarnoff)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    Music history in Woodstock

    August 1969. Jimi Hendrix was the headliner, and scheduled to play the grand finale on Sunday evening at the Woodstock festival. For various reasons, it was Monday morning before he came on stage. Most of the 500,000 visitors had already left. Undeterred, Hendrix played a legendary two hour set — and the best solo of his life on "Star Spangled Banner."

  • Jimi Hendrix on stage at a festival in Fehmarn, 1970 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    His last festival

    September 1970. Wet and stormy weather delayed Jimi's performance at the "Love & Peace" festival on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn. 25,000 fans were miffed and many booed as he walked on stage a day late. Jimi's response: "Boo, boo....I don´t give a fuck if you boo, as long as you boo in key....you mothers." The weather cleared, and Jimi played another epic 90 minute set.

  • Casket and mourners, Jimi Hendrix funeral (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

    Last curtain call

    Fehmarn was Jimi Hendrix' last big live concert. On September 17, he performed with Eric Burdon & War in a club in London. In his hotel room later that night, he couldn't sleep. He resorted to a fatal mix: a bottle of wine and a lot of sleeping pills. Jimi Hendrix choked on his own vomit and died of asphyxia. He was laid to rest in his home town of Seattle on October 1, 1970.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (db)


db/eg (AFP, AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Guitarist Carlos Santana electrifies the music world at 70

As Carlos Santana hits his 70th birthday, the icon shows no signs of slowing down. Famous for his psychedelic guitar solos and musical fusion, he continues to reach audiences worldwide. (20.07.2017)  

Joe Cocker dies of lung cancer, aged 70

Pop legend Joe Cocker has died at the age of 70, according to his agent. He is best known for hits such as the cover "With a Little Help From My Friends," which he performed at Woodstock in 1969. (22.12.2014)  

First lady of folk: Joni Mitchell turns 75

The guitar-playing folk darling of the 1960s infused her sound with jazz, rock and pop before rising to the top of the charts. Her voice has since deepened by two octaves but she is ever the honey-voiced folk icon. (07.11.2018)  

Dig it: Archaeologists investigate Woodstock

As the 50th anniversary of Woodstock nears, archaeologists are digging up the farmland in Bethel, New York, where the music festival took place to see what treasures the hippies left behind in the desert of mud. (27.06.2018)  

Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

A three-day festival of "peace and music" on a farm field in New York became the epitome of the counterculture movement of the 1960s. As Woodstock 50 is officially cancelled, here's a look back at the real thing. (01.08.2019)  

Guitar god and hippie icon Jimi Hendrix

Some call him the greatest guitarist of all time, but Jimi Hendrix was much more than a rock'n'roll star. He transcended boundaries in just four short years, and influenced generations of guitarists to come. (27.11.2017)  

Film explores Janis Joplin's short but stunning career

She was the first female rock star in history. The documentary film, "Janis: Little Girl Blue," traces Janis Joplin's short career and her life caught between highs on stage and personal lows. (14.01.2016)  

Related content

Woodstock Festival

Dig it: Archaeologists investigate Woodstock 27.06.2018

As the 50th anniversary of Woodstock nears, archaeologists are digging up the farmland in Bethel, New York, where the music festival took place to see what treasures the hippies left behind in the desert of mud.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill | Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Imago Images/Zuma Press/Columbia Pictures)

Tarantino, from 'Pulp Fiction' to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The cult director is back with a tribute to the film industry: As "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" hits theaters, here's a look back at Quentin Tarantino's works.  

Books

Gottfried Keller schweizer Schriftsteller (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Gottfried Keller at 200: An enduring literary legacy

Revealing the suffering of the "bourgeois outsider," the Swiss poet and novelist is considered one of the 19th century's great European literati whose works are highly relevant today.  

Music

Woodstock Festival (imago/United Archives)

Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

A three-day festival of "peace and music" on a farm field in New York became the epitome of the counterculture movement of the 1960s. As Woodstock 50 is officially cancelled, here's a look back at the real thing.  

Arts

Leipzig Ausstellung Point of No Return (VG Bild-Kunst Bonn/ InGestalt/Michael Ehritt)

How artists depicted the collapse of the GDR

In the show "Point of No Return," the Museum of Fine Arts Leipzig looks into how the years leading to the fall of the Berlin Wall were depicted in the arts.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  