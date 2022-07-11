You need to enable JavaScript to run this app.
Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970) was an American musician, songwriter, and influential guitarist.
Skip next section Reports & Analysis
Reports & Analysis
Musician David Bowie's space suit up for auction
Musician David Bowie's space suit up for auction
David Bowie's songs about the astronaut Major Tom have cult status: the space suit is now being auctioned off.
Music
11/07/2022
November 7, 2022
11 images
Jimi Hendrix, a legend 50 years after his death
Jimi Hendrix, a legend 50 years after his death
With his innovative style and extreme performances, Jimi Hendrix revolutionized rock music like no other.
Culture
09/17/2020
September 17, 2020
The Beatles and more: Linda McCartney's photos of stars
The Beatles and more: Linda McCartney's photos of stars
A photo exhibition in Germany showcases portraits of famous 1960s musicians by Linda McCartney.
Culture
01/17/2020
January 17, 2020
10 images
Woodstock museum keeps memory of '69 alive
Woodstock museum keeps memory of '69 alive
At the site of the Woodstock music festival there's now a museum and music conference center chronicling its history.
Music
08/14/2019
August 14, 2019
Iconic festival: Woodstock in film
Iconic festival: Woodstock in film
Michael Wadleigh's Oscar-winning documentary contributed to making the counterculture Woodstock Festival legendary.
Film
08/12/2019
August 12, 2019
11 images
Woodstock 50 canceled
Woodstock 50 canceled
Organizers have called off the festival planned to commemorate the legendary 1969 celebration of peace, love and music.
Music
08/01/2019
August 1, 2019
