Jimi Hendrix

Topic

Jimi Hendrix (1942-1970) was an American musician, songwriter, and influential guitarist.

Reports & Analysis

A man wearing gloves pulls at the sleeve of David Bowie's Major Tom suit.

Musician David Bowie's space suit up for auction

David Bowie's songs about the astronaut Major Tom have cult status: the space suit is now being auctioned off.
MusicNovember 7, 202211 images
Black-and-white picture of Jimi Hendrix with his guitar

Jimi Hendrix, a legend 50 years after his death

With his innovative style and extreme performances, Jimi Hendrix revolutionized rock music like no other.
CultureSeptember 17, 2020
Ausstellung LINDA McCARTNEY | The Beatles, London, 1967

The Beatles and more: Linda McCartney's photos of stars

A photo exhibition in Germany showcases portraits of famous 1960s musicians by Linda McCartney.
CultureJanuary 17, 202010 images
Woodstock Bethel USA

Woodstock museum keeps memory of '69 alive

At the site of the Woodstock music festival there's now a museum and music conference center chronicling its history.
MusicAugust 14, 2019
Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock

Iconic festival: Woodstock in film

Michael Wadleigh's Oscar-winning documentary contributed to making the counterculture Woodstock Festival legendary.
FilmAugust 12, 201911 images
Woodstock Festival

Woodstock 50 canceled

Organizers have called off the festival planned to commemorate the legendary 1969 celebration of peace, love and music.
MusicAugust 1, 2019