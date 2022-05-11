Hair bring us back to David Bowie: In 2016, this lock of the British singer's hair was auctioned off for $18,750. The seller was Wendy Farrier (pictured left), who made wigs for the wax figures at Madame Tussauds Museum in London in the late 1980s. When Bowie posed for his doll, Farrier asked him for the strand of hair so that she would be able to study its exact shade.