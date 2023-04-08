US: Harris meets Tennessee lawmakers expelled over gun demo

Kamala Harris praised Tennessee lawmakers Justin Jones and Justin Pearson for pushing for stronger action on gun violence. Joe Biden also invited them to the White House.

US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tennessee on Friday where she met with two Black lawmakers who were expelled from the state legislature on Thursday.

Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were expelled in retaliation for their protest calling for stronger gun control in the wake of a school shooting in Nashville.

A motion to oust their white colleague Gloria Johnson, who also protested, failed by one vote. A two-thirds majority was required to exclude them and, for the most part, representatives followed party lines.

The decision to bar two of the 'Tenessee three' on Thursday led to more protests in the state's legislative chambers Image: George Walker IV/AP Photo/picture alliance

Harris met "with state legislators, young people and advocates who in the wake of horrendous violence and tragedy demanded their legislators take meaningful action to address gun violence," the White House said.

The meeting took place at Fisk University, a historically Black institution.

Tennessee Representative Yusuf Hakeem, a Democrat, told MSNBC that Harris' visit "lets us know firsthand that the White House is very interested and concerned in a meaningful way."

Kamala Harris met with "the Tennessee three" as well as other state legislators and gun control activists Image: Andrew Nelles/AP/picture alliance

Biden invites 'Tennessee three' to Washington

US President Joe Biden also spoke with Jones, Pearson and Johnson — now known as "the Tennessee three" — on Friday.

He thanked them "for their leadership in seeking to ban assault weapons and standing up for our democratic values" and invited them to the White House in the near future.

A day earlier, Biden had said on Twitter that the expulsion of Jones and Pearson was "shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent."

