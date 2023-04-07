US: Republicans in Tennessee vote to expel 2 Democrats

Republicans in control of the Tennessee House of Representatives have expelled two Democratic representatives over a gun control demonstration.

The protests came just days after six people were shot dead at a school in Nashville. Expulsion requires a two-thirds majority.

Unusual form of censure

In an extraordinary measure, when lesser punishments were available, such as censure, the Republican majority voted to expel Democrat Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two young Black legislators.

Republicans Andrew Farmer, Gino Bulso, and Bud Hulsey had filed the three resolutions on Monday to remove their Democratic colleagues, saying they broke decorum by leading the protest.

The motion to remove a third Democrat who stood alongside Jones and Pearson came up one vote short.

Gloria Johnson, who is white, survived the vote. The Republican leadership denied that race was a factor.

The House voted 72-25 along party lines to expel Jones and 69-26 to kick out Pearson. Johnson, however, was spared when the vote to expel her came up 65-30. The Republicans control the chamber 75-23 and required 66 votes for her removal.

There were screams and boos from supporters of the three lawmakers from the visitors' gallery after the votes.

The three Democrats led the gun control protest a week ago from the House floor using a bullhorn, as peaceful demonstrators rallied in the gallery. Johnson may have avoided the expulsion as she did not use a megaphone to lead chants, whereas Jones and Pearson did.

