  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, waves to his supporters in the gallery
The chamber needed a super majority of two-thirds to expel the lawmakersImage: George Walker IV/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Republicans in Tennessee vote to expel 2 Democrats

28 minutes ago

Republicans in control of the Tennessee House of Representatives have expelled two Democratic representatives over a gun control demonstration.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PnyF

Republicans in control of the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday kicked out two Democrats after they took part in gun control protests at the statehouse.

The protests came just days after six people were shot dead at a school in Nashville. Expulsion requires a two-thirds majority.

Unusual form of censure

In an extraordinary measure, when lesser punishments were available, such as censure, the Republican majority voted to expel Democrat Representatives Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, two young Black legislators.

Republicans Andrew Farmer, Gino Bulso, and Bud Hulsey had filed the three resolutions on Monday to remove their Democratic colleagues, saying they broke decorum by leading the protest.

The motion to remove a third Democrat who stood alongside Jones and Pearson came up one vote short.

Gloria Johnson, who is white, survived the vote. The Republican leadership denied that race was a factor.

The House voted 72-25 along party lines to expel Jones and 69-26 to kick out Pearson. Johnson, however, was spared when the vote to expel her came up 65-30. The Republicans control the chamber 75-23 and required 66 votes for her removal.

Nashville school shooter was former student

There were screams and boos from supporters of the three lawmakers from the visitors' gallery after the votes.

The three Democrats led the gun control protest a week ago from the House floor using a bullhorn, as peaceful demonstrators rallied in the gallery. Johnson may have avoided the expulsion as she did not use a megaphone to lead chants, whereas Jones and Pearson did.

jsi/rc (Reuters, dpa, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

French President Emmanual Macron is seen with Chinese President Xi Jinping and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Can Macron and von der Leyen smooth EU-China relations?

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person walks in front of a banner demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, South Africa

What's driving Africa's demonstrations?

What's driving Africa's demonstrations?

Politics12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California

Taiwan: What's next after Tsai's meeting with McCarthy?

Taiwan: What's next after Tsai's meeting with McCarthy?

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Blue gloves handling Benin Bronze

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

Benin Bronzes made of German brass

ScienceApril 5, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

external

Milatovic: 'The game has been won by a good guy'

Milatovic: 'The game has been won by a good guy'

Politics7 hours ago13:48 min
More from Europe

Middle East

DW-Webvideo | Ramadan im Erdbebengebiet in Syrien

Syrians displaced by earthquake celebrate Ramadan

Syrians displaced by earthquake celebrate Ramadan

Catastrophe14 hours ago01:35 min
More from Middle East

North America

Neuralink Illustration

Can Elon Musk's Neuralink tech really read your mind

Can Elon Musk's Neuralink tech really read your mind

Science18 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage