Nashville school shooting leaves 3 children, 3 adults dead

A woman wielding "assault-style" rifles and a pistol killed six people at an elementary school in the southern US state of Tennessee. The White House called on lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws after the tragedy.

Three children and three adults are dead after a shooting on Monday at a private school in the US city of Nashville, according to local authorities. Police said the shooter was also killed.

The 28-year-old female shooter was armed with at least two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun and was shot by police, Don Aaron, a spokesperson for Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, said.

Besides the deceased, no one else was shot, Aaron added.

Shooter had detailed map of school

Authorities were working to identify the shooter and whether she had a connection to the school, but did say the suspect had drawn up a detailed map of the school, indicating possible entry points.

During a media briefing, Nashville police said that the three children who were killed were all aged nine. Three adult staff members were also killed by the shooter.

About 200 students from preschool through sixth grade attend the Covenant School.

Three students were pronounced dead after arriving at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds, John Howser, a hospital spokesperson, said in a statement.

"I was literally moved to tears to see this and the kids as they were being ushered out of the building," Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said during a afternoon news conference.

"In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting," Nashville Mayor John Cooper wrote on Twitter.

Biden urges Congress to act

US President Joe Biden wants Congress to do more to stem gun violence, the White House said in response to the tragedy.

He has repeatedly called for stricter gun laws and has tightened regulations slightly in the past.

US President Joe Biden decried the shooting and said gun violence is "ripping our communities apart" Image: Alex Brandon/AP/picture alliance

"How many more children have to be murdered, before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre asked.

The president said the shooting is a "family's worst nightmare."

There have been 89 school shootings in the US so far in 2023, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database.

They classify a school shootings as anytime a gun is discharged on school property.

Last year saw 303 such incidents, the highest of any year in the database, which goes back to 1970.

lo/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters)