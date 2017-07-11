 US greenlights $1.1 billion arms deal with Taiwan | News | DW | 02.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US greenlights $1.1 billion arms deal with Taiwan

A potential deal to supply weapons to Taiwan has been approved by the US State Department. It includes the sale of anti-ship and air-to-air missiles as well as a radar surveillance system.

Military personnel stand next to Harpoon A-84, anti-ship missiles and AIM-120 and AIM-9 air-to-air missiles prepared for a weapon loading drills in Taiwan

The US State Department said the potential deal is meant to help Taiwan bolster defensive capabilities

The United States on Friday announced a potential $1.1 billion (€1.1 billion) arms sale to Taiwan, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The State Department said the arms package aims to boost Taiwan's defense capabilities and includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles. 

An amount of $655 million would go towards a surveillance radar system to help Taiwan track incoming missiles.

A spokesperson for the State Department called the package "essential for Taiwan's security."

The announcement of the possible deal comes during a time of escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. Visits to Taiwan from senior US officials in recent weeks have prompted China to launch military drills.

More to follow…

kb/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Advertisement