US greenlights $1.1 billion arms deal with Taiwan

The United States on Friday announced a potential $1.1 billion (€1.1 billion) arms sale to Taiwan, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.

The State Department said the arms package aims to boost Taiwan's defense capabilities and includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles.

An amount of $655 million would go towards a surveillance radar system to help Taiwan track incoming missiles.

A spokesperson for the State Department called the package "essential for Taiwan's security."

The announcement of the possible deal comes during a time of escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. Visits to Taiwan from senior US officials in recent weeks have prompted China to launch military drills.

