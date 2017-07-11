US greenlights $1.1 billion arms deal with Taiwan

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A potential deal to supply weapons to Taiwan has been approved by the US State Department. It includes the sale of anti-ship and air-to-air missiles as well as a radar surveillance system.
The US State Department said the potential deal is meant to help Taiwan bolster defensive capabilities
The United States on Friday announced a potential $1.1 billion (€1.1 billion) arms sale to Taiwan, amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The State Department said the arms package aims to boost Taiwan's defense capabilities and includes $355 million for Harpoon air-to-sea missiles and $85 million for Sidewinder air-to-air missiles.
An amount of $655 million would go towards a surveillance radar system to help Taiwan track incoming missiles.
A spokesperson for the State Department called the package "essential for Taiwan's security."
The announcement of the possible deal comes during a time of escalating tensions between Washington and Beijing. Visits to Taiwan from senior US officials in recent weeks have prompted China to launch military drills.
