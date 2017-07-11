US election: Wisconsin, Arizona confirm Biden win

The US states of Arizona and Wisconsin finalized vote counting in the 2020 presidential election on Monday, officially confirming President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of both states.

Biden won the southwestern state of Arizona by a razor-thin margin of just over 10,000 votes. He became the first Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1996, and only the second Democrat in 70 years, to take the usually reliable Republican stronghold.

In the upper-Midwest state of Wisconsin, election officials confirmed Biden's victory following a recount in two counties, which ended up adding to Biden's 20,600-vote margin of victory.

Trump refuses to concede to Biden

Incumbent US President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election to Biden, making baseless claims of election fraud that have not succeeded in US state and federal courts.

