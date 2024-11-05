US election: Swing states too early to call as count goes on

The Cuban-American community here in Little Havana has traditionally been pretty Republican. It is certainly a very Trump-supporting community and you really feel that here tonight. You are constantly having cars and trucks drive by and honk their horns. Everyone is flying their flags on the corner.

This is even stronger after the state of Florida was called for Trump pretty early on in the evening, giving the people here the confidence that Trump was having a strong night that would be replicated in other parts of the country. Obviously it's still early, so we don't know if that's the case. But there's still a party atmosphere here on the streets. And so far nothing has happened that has suggested they don't have a reason to feel confident.

Trump supporters express doubts about election process

One thing I have asked pretty much everyone that I've talked to here is whether they would accept a result in which Harris won. Everyone has said "yes," they would accept that. But there's always a bit of a "but" that comes after that. People are expressing concerns that there will be what some people call "shenanigans" in the count in some states. I think that reflects the doubts that Donald Trump has successfully sowed in the Republican Party about the electoral process.

This is causing a lot of concern that if there is a very close result in certain swing states such as Pennsylvania, there could be a repeat of the events of 2020, which were so destructive to the United States and its reputation in the world. So while people are saying they would accept a Harris win, that "but" is certainly something to watch out for.