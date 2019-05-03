 US cracks down Iran′s uranium enrichment | News | DW | 04.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

US cracks down Iran's uranium enrichment

The US has renewed most of its sanction waivers for the Iran nuclear program, but it has banned two key operations. It wants to stop Iran producing enriched uranium that could be used in weapons.

Uranium enrichment plant in Isfahan

The US renewed most of its sanction waivers for the Iranian civilian nuclear program on Friday, but allowed two key waivers to lapse.

It will now start imposing sanctions on Iranian exports of enriched uranium that had been allowed under the nuclear deal controversially rejected by the Trump administration.

The five waivers that were extended were renewed for 90 days, permitting continued work at several Iranian nuclear sites. The 2015 Iran nuclear deal allowed Russia and several European nations help maintain the facilities and convert them into exclusively civilian facilities.

Most of those activities will be allowed to continue, with stricter controls on one nuclear site. Works at the Arak, Fordow and Bushehr power plants and facilities can continue, however the Bushehr site can no longer be expanded.

Read more: US to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil imports

Watch video 00:48

Mike Pence urges Europe to ditch Iran nuclear deal

Enriched uranium targeted

The two waivers that weren't extended relate to exports of enriched uranium and the storage of heavy water.

Under the deal, Iran was limited to holding 300 kilograms (661 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 3.67%, well below the threshold for building nuclear weapons. Any excess was to be sold on the international market in exchange for yellowcake uranium, mainly to Russia.

But, under the new policy announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, the US will now sanction anyone involved in trading natural or enriched uranium with Iran, and on Iran's storage of excess heavy water, produced in the enrichment process.

However, it will still allow Iran to export scrap and spent nuclear fuel.

The change is meant to stop Iran from enriching any uranium, .

Read more: Iran tells UN it will boost uranium enrichment capacity

"The Trump administration continues to hold the Iranian regime accountable for activities that threaten the region's stability and harm the Iranian people. This includes denying Iran any pathway to a nuclear weapon," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement a year ago, despite no signs Iran was violating the terms of the agreement. Since then, it has imposed a series of sanctions, particularly targeting its oil industry.

European powers, Russia and other nations continue to abide by the deal.

aw/bw (AP, AFP, dpa)

Watch video 03:08

Iran: When sanctions threaten people's health

 

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Why Russia, Iran seek deeper ties with North Korea

Moscow and Tehran are both cozying up to North Korea as the White House's make-or-break policy flounders. While their motivations are different, they're both trying to seize a strategic international chance. (28.04.2019)  

Iran opens new nuclear facility at Natanz

Iran is set to start producing new centrifuges for enriching uranium at its Natanz facility in a month's time. It said the move was not in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal European powers have been trying to salvage. (07.06.2018)  

Iran tells UN it will boost uranium enrichment capacity

Iran has informed the UN that it plans to increase uranium enrichment within the limits of its 2015 deal with world powers. The decision comes as uncertainty about the future of the landmark nuclear deal grows. (05.06.2018)  

Iran ships uranium to Russia in 'significant step' for nuclear deal

Iran has shipped more than 25,000 lbs (11,000 kg) of low-enriched uranium to Russia as part of a historic nuclear deal with world powers. US Secretary of State John Kerry called it a "significant step" by Iran. (28.12.2015)  

US to end sanctions waivers for Iranian oil imports

The United States has said no governments will be exempted from US sanctions on Iranian oil imports. The White House said the decision was intended "to bring Iran's oil exports to zero." (22.04.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mike Pence urges Europe to ditch Iran nuclear deal  

Iran: When sanctions threaten people's health  

Related content

US tightens Iran sanctions 03.05.2019

The US has been tightening its restrictions on Iran, and will now sanction every country buying Iranian oil. A waiver on Iran sanctions allowing eight countries to continue importing it has expired, so those nations have to look for alternatives.

Nordkorea Pjöngjang Gemälde Führer Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il

Why Russia, Iran seek deeper ties with North Korea 28.04.2019

Moscow and Tehran are both cozying up to North Korea as the White House's make-or-break policy flounders. While their motivations are different, they're both trying to seize a strategic international chance.

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business Asia 02.05.2019

China and climate change top ADB agenda – Exemptions to US sanctions on Iranian oil expire – France and Germany target battery cell production

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  