US concludes 'war crimes' committed in Ethiopia's Tigray war

"Those most responsible for atrocities, including those in positions of command, must be held accountable," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as he presented the findings of the report on Monday.
The report has no direct US policy implication. However, it gives weight to previous allegations regarding crimes committed, and calls for prosecution.
The report comes less than a week after Blinken's visit to Ethiopia. The US top diplomat said he discussed in meetings with both sides the importance of acknowledging the atrocities committed by all parties, as well as accountability.
The conflict, which ripped through Ethiopia's northern region from November 2020 until a peace deal was signed in November 2022, is believed to have left some 500,000 killed in Tigray alone.
A UN commission inquiry pointed last year to evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Ethiopian government forces, Tigray forces and Eritrea's military.
However, the commission accused the Ethiopian forces of starving civilians and using "sexual slavery" as war tools, with the Eritrean forces also accused of the latter.
In Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, rape is used as a weapon