Eritrean troops seen leaving towns in Ethiopia's Tigray

Media reports published Sunday quoted local residents as saying that convoys of Eritrean troops had been leaving the towns of Shire and Adwa. The claim could not be independently verified due to the limited access to Tigray.
Emotional new year reunion for families in Tigray
US hails 'significant progress'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about the "ongoing withdrawal" of Eritrean forces, calling the pullout a "significant progress."
"[Blinken] welcomed this development, noting that it was key to securing a sustainable peace in northern Ethiopia, and urged access for international human rights monitors," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
The Tigray war
In November 2020, the conflict erupted when Abiy deployed the army to arrest Tigrayan leaders who had challenged his authority.
Abiy accused the TPLF of attacking federal military bases and unleashed a major offensive against the group. The conflict escalated and the rebel group at times appeared to be threatening the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.