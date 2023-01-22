  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Refugee camp in Shire, Tigray
Eritrean troops were reportedly pulling out of the towns of Shire and AdwaImage: Joerg Boethling/IMAGO
ConflictsEthiopia

Eritrean troops seen leaving towns in Ethiopia's Tigray

15 minutes ago

Locals said convoys of Eritrean forces aligned with Ethiopia's government were pulling out. The US hailed the "ongoing withdrawal" as a key step to peace after two years of fighting.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MY45

Eritrean forces were seen withdrawing from towns in the northern Ethiopian region of Tigray, where they had been fighting alongside Ethiopia's government troops against rebels

A cease-fire agreed upon in November brought calm to the restive region after a nearly two-year war. 

The agreement included the disarmament of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). The TPLF rebels called for the withdrawal of troops from Eritrea, but some Eritrean fighters remained deployed throughout the area.

The United States and the European Union had also urged Eritrea to pull back its troops. 

Media reports published Sunday quoted local residents as saying that convoys of Eritrean troops had been leaving the towns of Shire and Adwa. The claim could not be independently verified due to the limited access to Tigray. 

Emotional new year reunion for families in Tigray

US hails 'significant progress'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about the "ongoing withdrawal" of Eritrean forces, calling the pullout a "significant progress."

"[Blinken] welcomed this development, noting that it was key to securing a sustainable peace in northern Ethiopia, and urged access for international human rights monitors," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The Tigray war 

In November 2020, the conflict erupted when Abiy deployed the army to arrest Tigrayan leaders who had challenged his authority. 

Abiy accused the TPLF of attacking federal military bases and unleashed a major offensive against the group. The conflict escalated and the rebel group at times appeared to be threatening the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa. 

The Ethiopian prime minister, who had won the Nobel Peace Prize in part for reconciling with Eritrea, had denied that Eritrean troops were involved in the conflict for months. He only admitted their presence in March 2021. 

The two-year conflict has been called by rights groups "one of the deadliest in the world," although the exact toll of the war remains unknown. 

fb/dj (AFP, Reuters, AP) 

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron, both dressed in blue suits, smile and wave

Franco-German relations under pressure on Elysee anniversary

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A small Black child holds a sign against human trafficking

The murky world of foreign child adoption in Africa

The murky world of foreign child adoption in Africa

SocietyJanuary 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Headshot of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. She is wearing a dark-brown shirt and jacket and her shoulder-length hair is uncovered.

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

PoliticsJanuary 21, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics23 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev in April 2022

How Bulgaria secretly armed Ukraine

How Bulgaria secretly armed Ukraine

Politics14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

PoliticsJanuary 20, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage