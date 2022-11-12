  1. Skip to content
Senior commanders of Ethiopia and Tigray forces shake hands after sining the peace deal
The signing comes after both sides agreed to a peace deal in South Africa that was brokered by the African Union earlier this month.Image: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images
ConflictsAfrica

Ethiopia and Tigray rebels sign peace deal roadmap

November 12, 2022

Commanders of both Ethiopian and Tigrayan forces reach agreement on how to implement a peace deal. It will allow for aid deliveries and the disarming of rebels within the coming days.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JRDy

Top military commanders from Ethiopia's government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) signed an agreement on Saturday on how implement a peace deal, seeking to put an end to the two-year conflict

Both sides agreed to protect civilians and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region of more than 5 million people, the Associated Press reported citing the text of the accord.

Commanders of both armies had been meeting in Kenya's capital Nairobi since Monday, to discuss the terms of the agreement,

"We will fully dedicate ourselves to implementing the Pretoria agreement and this declaration," said Birhanu Jula, a senior Ethiopian military official and one of the government representatives at the talks.

The deal will go into effect "immediately", mediator Olusegun Obasanjo told a news conference before the signing.

Humanitarian aid to follow

Ethiopian authorities said in a statement that "efforts are being made to deliver humanitarian assistance to most of the Tigray region which is under (Ethiopian military) command." 

Aid agencies were preparing to send a humanitarian assistance convoy to Alamata in southern Tigray next week and were working out the final details for getting aid to other areas, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Both sides of the conflict had discussed "detailed plans for disarmament'' of Tigray forces, including an agreement on the entry of Ethiopian forces into regional capital Mekele, the statement read.

Disarmament will start on November 15, Reuters reported, citing the text of the agreement.

The Tigray conflict began in November 2020, less than a year after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for making peace with Eritrea, which borders the Tigray region and whose fighters have been fighting alongside Ethiopian federal troops in Tigray.

The war in Africa's second-most populous country had left millions of people displaced and many near famine.

jcg/aw (AP, Reuters)

Ethiopia's warring parties agree to peace deal

A destroyed tank is seen in a field in the aftermath of fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, in Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022.

AU announces peace deal in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

AU announces peace deal in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

The African Union has been mediating an end to the two-year conflict. The deal came hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed his forces were close to "winning".
ConflictsNovember 2, 2022
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to people after Russia's retreat from Kherson

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy visits recaptured Kherson

Conflicts3 hours ago
