AU announces peace deal in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

The African Union has been mediating an end to the two-year conflict. The deal came hours after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed his forces were close to "winning".

Ethiopia's government forces have reached a truce mediated by the African Union with rebel Tigrayan force, after a two-year conflict caused a humanitarian crisis in the region.

The AU special broker Olusegun Obasanjo said in a Wednesday statement that the fighting parties have also agreed to "systematic, orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament." Obasandjo has been mediating peace talks since late October.

A Tigrayan representative said in press statetments as the truce was announced that it must be immediately implemented. The representative acknowledged "concessions" reached, which he said were necessary to build trust.

The truce was announced shortly after statements by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in which he claimed that his government's forces were close to victory against Tigrayan rebels.

"As we're completing the war in the north with victory, we have to bring peace, development and ensure Ethiopia's prosperity, so we make those forces that (cause) conflict among Ethiopians from afar feel shame," the French news agency AFP quoted Abiy as saying.

Prime Minister Abiy sent government troops into Tigray in November 2020 after accusing the Tigrayan Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking military camps.

The TPLF had dominated Ethiopia's ruling political alliance for decades before Abiy took power in 2018.

The ensuing conflict has as killed thousands of civilians, uprooted millions and left hundreds of thousands now facing possible famine.

