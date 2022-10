Peace talks aimed at ending the two-year-old conflict in the Tigray regions of Ethiopia have begun in Pretoria. The negotiations follow a surge in violence in recent weeks.

The first formal talks after two years of war between the Ethiopian federal forces and the northern region of Tigray opened in South Africa on Tuesday.

The African Union, as mediator, aims to broker an end to the conflict, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, putting a large section of the population on the brink of famine.

More to come...

