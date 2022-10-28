The fighting between federal and Tigrayan fighters first began in November 20, displacing millions and killing thousand othersImage: Million Haile Selassie/DW
Ethiopia's Tigray running out of medical supplies, WHO warns
4 minutes ago
The World Health Organization warned that hospitals are running dangerously low on medical supplies, as fighting between federal and Tigrayan forces intensify following a lull in the conflict between March and August.
WHO: Tigray 'a health crisis for 6 million people'
Humanitarian situation worsens
"In these situations of hardship and limited access, often death happens at a community level that goes underreported and unregistered," Altaf Musani, the WHO director of Health Emergencies Interventions, told reporters on Friday.
Musani noted the situation was "deeply worrying."
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a Tigrayan who lost his younger brother to disease, has also been vocal about the health crisis in the region.
Ghebreyesus tweeted late Thursday urging the international community to give "this crisis the attention it deserves. There is a narrow window now to prevent genocide."
Ilham Abdelhai Nour, World Health Organization team lead for Ethiopia, said Friday nearly one in three children under the age of 5 in Tigray was acutely malnourished.