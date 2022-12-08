US basketball star Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap

Russia has released the US basketball player, who had been serving a 9-year sentence in a penal colony, in exchange for a notorious Russian arms dealer, according to US officials.

US basketball player Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia, US officials said Thursday. US officials said Griner was freed in exchange for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner's release had been a top goal of US President Joe Biden, who is expected to deliver an address later Thursday. Officials told Reuters news agency that Griner was in "good spirits" and had spoke by phone with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden wrote on Twitter.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the prisoner swap, according to the RIA news agency.

Griner was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on February 17, for allegedly possessing vaporizer cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She was sentenced to nine years in prison. Her long sentence was seen as being part of the strained relations between Russia and the US amid the war in Ukraine.

Prisoner swaps are never fair: DW's Konstantin Eggert To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...