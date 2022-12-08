  1. Skip to content
Image: Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS/dpa/picture alliance
Politics

US basketball star Brittney Griner freed in prisoner swap

21 minutes ago

Russia has released the US basketball player, who had been serving a 9-year sentence in a penal colony, in exchange for a notorious Russian arms dealer, according to US officials.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JyfO

US basketball player Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia, US officials said Thursday. US officials said Griner was freed in exchange for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Griner's release had been a top goal of US President Joe Biden, who is expected to deliver an address later Thursday. Officials told Reuters news agency that Griner was in "good spirits" and had spoke by phone with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. 

"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden wrote on Twitter. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry has confirmed the prisoner swap, according to the RIA news agency. 

Griner was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on February 17, for allegedly possessing vaporizer cartridges containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She was sentenced to nine years in prison. Her long sentence was seen as being part of the strained relations between Russia and the US amid the war in Ukraine. 

Prisoner swaps are never fair: DW's Konstantin Eggert

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

Economy Minister Robert Habeck (Greens), Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) during a press conference

German government marks anniversary: A year in crisis mode

Politics5 hours ago
