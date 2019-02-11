 US and Asian nations launch ′Cobra Gold′ military exercises | News | DW | 13.02.2019

News

US and Asian nations launch 'Cobra Gold' military exercises

Ten days of military exercises with the US and Asian nations have started in Thailand. They come as US President Donald Trump asked South Korea to pay $500 million more for keeping US troops in South Korea.

Royal Thai Armed Forces General Pornpipat Benyasri shakes hands with Commander Lieutenant General Gary J. Volesky during the opening ceremony of the Cobra Gold military exercise (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Royal Thai Armed Forced Headquarters)

The opening ceremony for the annual Cobra Gold maneuvers launched the biggest exercise of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region, with 29 nations taking part as participants or observers over ten days until next Thursday.

In addition to Thailand and the US, seven other nations are actively participating: Singapore, Japan, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia and South Korea. About 4,500 US personnel, on land and sea, are taking part.

The exercises continue until February 22 and are made up of three major components: military field training, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training.

The goals include "enhancing maritime security, preventing and mitigating emerging disease threats, and responding to large-scale natural disasters," a US statement said.

Acting head of the US diplomatic mission in Thailand, Peter Haymond, said on Tuesday at the ceremony in the northern Thai province of Phitsanulok that the aim of the exercises, first held in 1982, was to strengthen cooperation and inter-operability.

  • North Korean test of a Hwasong-14 (Reuters/KCNA)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Major achievement

    In early June 2017, North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time. Testing an ICBM marked a major military achievement for Pyongyang and a serious escalation of tensions with the United States and its allies in the region, particularly South Korea and Japan.

  • North Korean public viewing of a Hwasong-14 test (Reuters/KCNA)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Trouble with warheads

    At the time, defense experts said the ICBM could reach as far as the US states of Alaska and Hawaii. However, it was unclear if North Korea can field an ICBM capable of carrying a nuclear warhead on its cone that could survive reentry into the Earth's atmosphere. North Korean state media claimed the ICBM was capable of carrying a "large, heavy nuclear warhead" to any part of the United States.

  • Nordkorea Diktator Kim Jong-un (picture-alliance/dpa/KCNA)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Pyongyang's nuclear tests - six times and counting

    The ICBM is believed to be a step forward in the North's nuclear program. Despite pressure from the international community, Pyongyang has made no secret of its nuclear ambitions. Alongside its ritual ballistic missile tests, North Korea has conducted nuclear tests on at least six occasions, including one in September 2017.

  • USS Carl Vinson (picture-alliance/Zumapress/M. Brown)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    US running out of patience?

    Responding to the first ICBM test with a show of force, the US and South Korean troops on conducted "deep strike" precision missile drills using Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) and the Republic of Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II. In April, the US sent its Carl Vinson aircraft carrier towards the Korean Peninsula, saying it was taking prudent measures against the North.

  • Nordkorea Hwasong-14 Test (Getty Images/AFP/KCNA)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Testing the boundaries

    Ignoring international condemnation, Pyongyang test-launched another rocket on July 28, 2017, just weeks after its first ICBM test. In both of the tests, North Korea used Hwasong-14 missile, but the second one reached a higher altitude and traveled a larger distance than the first one, according to the state media.

  • A person in Seoul looks at a TV report about the missile launch (picture-alliance/MAXPPP)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Whole of US within range?

    Pyongyang conducted its third test November 29, using a newly developed Hwasong-15 missile. US, Japanese and South Korean officials said it rose to about 4,500 km (2,800 miles) and flew 960 kilometers (600 miles) over about 50 minutes before landing in Japan's exclusive economic zone off the country's coast.

  • Nordkorea Militärparade (Getty Images/AFP/E. Jones)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    One of the world's largest militaries

    Apart from a developing missile and nuclear program, North Korea has a powerful army with 700,000 active troops and another 4.5 million in the reserves. It can call upon almost a quarter of its population to serve in the army at any given time. The North's bloated army is believed to outnumber its southern neighbor's by two-to-one.

  • Nordkorea / Kim Jong Un / Militärs (picture-alliance/dpa)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Vast capabilities

    According to the 2017 Global Firepower Index, the North has, as part of a far-reaching arsenal, 458 fighter aircraft, 5,025 combat tanks, 76 submarines, and 5,200,000 total military personnel. The picture above from 2013 shows leader Kim Jong Un ordering strategic rocket forces to be on standby to strike US and South Korean targets at any time.

  • TV report of a North Korean missile test (Reuters/K. Hong-Ji)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Enemies all around

    Alongside the United States, Pyongyang views its neighbors South Korea and Japan as its two other main enemies. North Korea has used US military exercises in the region as means of galvanizing its people, claiming that the exercises are dress rehearsals for an impending invasion.

  • Tanks in a North Korean military parade (picture-alliance/dpa/KCNA)

    ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

    Huge, colorful demonstrations of military might

    Every year, hundreds of thousands of soldiers and citizens roll through the streets of the capital Pyongyang to take part in the North's military parades. Preparations for the rallies often begin months in advance, and the parades usually mark important anniversaries linked with the Communist Party or Kim Jong Un's family.


Trump asks South Korea for $500 million

The maneuvers come as US President Donald Trump suggested that South Korea had agreed to pay $500 million (€440 million) to share the costs of keeping about 28,500 American troops on South Korean soil.

"They were paying about $500 million for $5 billion worth of protection," Trump said at a cabinet meeting in Washington on Tuesday. "And we have to do better than that. So they've agreed to pay $500 million more."

But South Korean and American officials on Sunday signed an agreement that Seoul would increase its contribution to just about $890 million. This represents an increase of about $70.3 million.

Trump said the US-South Korea relationship was "great" but that the US lost "a tremendous amount of money" defending its ally.

Under the previous agreement, which lapsed amid disagreements in December, South Korea contributed 960 billion won ($855 million, €765 million) in 2018.

Increase not 'an established fact'

Presidential Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said the agreement had been set for one year and could be extended if both countries decided to do so, the Korea Times reported.

"Therefore, the sides may decide to keep it at the current level after reviewing the need for an increase. And so, I hope [they] will not treat this issue of an increase as an established fact," Kim said.

The two sides had struggled to reach an agreement, despite at least 10 rounds of talks since March last year.

law/jm (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Trump-Kim summit: South Koreans wary of losing US defense assurance

President Moon Jae-in has welcomed the diplomatic "success" between Washington and Pyongyang, but many South Koreans believe it's not wise to give up on security guarantees. Fabian Kretschmer reports from Seoul. (12.06.2018)  

North Korea returns possible remains of US Korean War soldiers

A US jet has landed in South Korea with what are thought to be the remains of American servicemen killed during the Korean War. Their repatriation was promised by Kim Jong Un to Donald Trump at their June summit. (27.07.2018)  

China tells US to stop sending warships near Beijing-claimed islands in South China Sea

The US does not want a "Cold War" policy towards China, US top diplomat Mike Pompeo said at a high-level summit with Chinese officials in Washington. The two sides traded blows over militarization in the South China Sea. (09.11.2018)  

Can China rival the US Navy in the Pacific?

Beijing has been making big steps recently toward solidifying a sphere of influence in the Asia-Pacific. Defending these interests will require a buildup of Chinese naval power that could heighten conflict with the US. (21.11.2018)  

North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for end to US-South Korea military drills

In his New Year's Day speech, the North Korean dictator warned the US not to demand unilateral action. Otherwise, Pyongyang will seek a "new path." (01.01.2019)  

ICBM threat and North Korea's overall military strength

For years, the international community downplayed the threat of North Korea's military power. With the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, it is clear that Pyongyang's military capabilities are growing. (29.11.2017)  

