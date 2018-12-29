North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for end to US-South Korea military drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday he wanted to continue de-nuclearization discussions with the US, but warned that his patience should not be tested.

In his new year speech, he called on the US to halt its joint military exercises with South Korea and to refrain from deploying military assets in the country.

Read more: 2019: Will there be a breakthrough on the Korean Peninsula?

He warned that he may have no choice but to seek a new path if Washington continues to demand unilateral action from Pyongyang.

"If the US does not keep its promise made in front of the whole world," Kim said, "we may be left with no choice but to consider a new way to safeguard our sovereignty and interests."

aw/ (AFP, Reuters, AP, dpa)

